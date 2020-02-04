On Tommy, a new drama series premiering Feb. 6 on CBS, Edie Falco is seemingly very far from the New York City metro area she's so closely associated with thanks to her performances on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. She plays Abigail "Tommy" Thomas, a New York Police Department legend who moves across the country to become the first female chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crime connection may lead you to assume that some heavies and mugs from The Sopranos may show up on Tommy, and you'd be right! Especially since Tommy actually shoots in New York, not Los Angeles, and there's a finite pool of actors to draw from. So throughout production on Tommy's first season, Falco was running into Sopranos actors over and over again, she told TV Guide in an interview during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"There were a lot of people who showed up and were like, 'Hi, actually we've met before, I was on The Sopranos,' and I'm like, 'Uhhh, I'm so sorry!'" she says, making a comically panicked face. "People who had small parts, otherwise I hope I would have remembered them."

Here's What The Sopranos Cast Looks Like Now

The most prominent Sopranos actor to appear on Tommy's first season will be Matt Servitto, who recurred throughout the classic HBO series' run as FBI Special Agent Dwight Harris, the agent who monitors Tony Soprano's crime family. Servitto will play a cop on Tommy.

"He showed up one day, and I was like 'Oh no, you're kidding me!'" Falco recalled, waving her hands around in excitement. "We had a real fun-fest."

She added that actors from Nurse Jackie will appear on Tommy as well. "You run into the same people over and over again," she said. "It's one of the biggest joys of being in this business for me."

Tommy premieres Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10/9c on CBS.

Edie Falco, Tommy Photo: Patrick Harbron, CBS

Additional reporting by Megan Vick.