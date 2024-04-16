Dune: Part Two Is Now Available On Prime Video

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The wait is officially over. Dune: Part Two is finally available to buy and rent on Prime Video.

Picture this: it's 2021. Dune: Part One is in theaters. You just finished the book series last week in anticipation. You book a ticket to see the film. Maybe you bring your partner, your super fan friends, your boss, even. You watch all two hours and 35 minutes without bathroom breaks. You love it. It's incredible. But, there's one problem. You're not exactly satiated. You need to learn how to watch Dune: Part Two. You need it so bad it's like water. There's just one problem. You have to wait three years.

Paul Atreides played by Timothée Chalamet, Dune: Part Two Amazon

When Dune: Part One ended, the continuation of what was obvious to become an action-packed storyline was about to begin. We were ready for three more hours in the theater with or without intermission. This instilled a lot of hype toward Dune: Part Two — and, the hype was absolutely warranted. The flick absolutely crushed it in the box office and has become the highest-grossing movie so far in 2024.

The film begins where we left off on planet Arrakis after the destruction of House Atreides. We begin with Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) and his pregnant mother Lady Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson) after they escape death and join the Fremen in the desert. The Fremen have rooted beliefs that the Paul might be a prophet from the "Outer World", given that the two have come from the planet of Caladan, but trust continues to live on an unbalanced scale within the group. A young Fremen woman named Chani (played by Zendaya) seems to be one of the most suspicious of the two while at the same time, finding something alluring by Paul.

As the story continues, Paul is thrown into a multitude of tests to prove both his trust and his worth to the Fremen. At the same time, he and his mother are being hunted by the House Harkonnen, who end up discovering that the two are in fact, alive.

This is an absolute must-see — and now you don't even have to go to the theaters to catch every minute. Catch it now before Dune: Part Three, which will be arriving, you guessed it, in three years. We'll catch you in 2027.

How to Watch Dune: Part Two On Prime Video

As of April 16, Dune: Part Two is officially available to buy or rent on Prime Video. Renters will be able to catch the film for $25. After renting, you'll enjoy a 30-day window to catch Dune: Part Two. Once you start viewing, you'll have a generous 48-hour period to continue watching at your leisure.

While this is an excellent option to stream the movie of the year, buying is the smarter option. For just $30, buyers will own the movie forever. Come on, $5 for complete ownership? You do the math. Take yourself to the dunes below.

Behind? Here's How to Watch Dune: Part One

