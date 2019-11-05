Dolly Parton is bringing her lyrics to life on the small screen. Netflix has released the first trailer for Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, an anthology series that features episodes based on some of the country superstar's biggest and most beloved songs.

As the trailer shows, the star-studded series will hit a lot of different tones; there's an episode about an elite lawyer (played by Ginnifer Goodwin) who tries to broker a land sale deal in a small town, an 1800s Western with a hot outlaw (Colin O'Donoghue), and, of course, the epic love triangle at the center of Parton's "Jolene."

As Parton says in the trailer, "Songs, they're just stories put to music. The songs I've written, they're stories of my life. Every trial, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow. It's the melody of my memories. It's the sound of my heartstrings."

Netflix has also revealed information on the cast, creatives, and synopses of each episode:

"These Old Bones"

Cast: Kathleen Turner as Miss Mary Shaw aka Old Bones, Ginnifer Goodwin as Genevieve, and Kyle Bornheimer as Landon

Writer: Jim Strain

Director: Joe Lazarov

Synopsis: A big-city lawyer comes home to Tennessee to convince an alleged "witch" (Old Bones) to sell her land to a mining company. She wrestles with her past and the future of the town.

"If I Had Wings"

Cast: Gerald McRaney as Tom Freeman, Delta Burke as Ellie Holder, Ben Lawson as Clay, Michele Weaver as Phyllis, Brooke Elliott as Nancy Bridges, and Tim Reid as Kendal Hooks

Writer: Jim Strain

Director: Timothy Busfield

Synopsis: After receiving invitations to the 70th birthday party of their decades-long estranged father, three disparate siblings converge on a Mississippi farm where they test the bonds of blood and issues of faith, all to confront the sins of their father.

"JJ Sneed"

Cast: Colin O'Donoghue as JJ Sneed, Willa Fitzgerald as Maddie, David Denman as Deke Fletcher, Mac Davis as Reverend Riggs, and Vanessa Rubio as Cimmaron

Writer: Jim Strain

Director: Terry McDonough

Synopsis: In the 1880s, a feisty young woman trapped in a mundane existence dreams of more, until a seductive outlaw pulls her into the adventure of a lifetime.

"Jolene"

Cast: Julianne Hough as Jolene, Dolly Parton as Babe, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Emily, and Dallas Roberts as Aaron

Writer: Patrick Sean Smith

Director: Andrew Fleming

Synopsis: Based on Dolly Parton's Grammy award-winning classic, "Jolene" tells the story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women who find themselves part of the iconic love triangle, ultimately impacting each other's lives in profound ways.

"Cracker Jack"

Cast: Sarah Shahi as Lucy Jane, Rochelle Aytes as Scarlett, Jessica Collins as Monica, and Tammy Lynn Michaels as Bitsy

Writer: Lisa Melamed

Director: Liesl Tommy

Synopsis: Two stories — one past, one present — about the power of unconditional love between a girl and her dog, and that same girl, now grown, who questions what her life means and who she can truly count on when faced with her greatest fear.

"Sugar Hill"

Cast: Patricia Wettig as Harper Cantrell, Timothy Busfield as Logan Cantrell, Virginia Gardner as Young Harper, and Tom Brittney as Young Logan

Writer: Thomas Ian Griffith & Mary Page Keller

Director: Lev L. Spiro

Synopsis: A married couple in their twilight embarks on a road trip back to the place where they first fell in love, along the way revisiting the history of their love story.

"Down From Dover"

Cast: Holly Taylor as Delilah "Dee" Covern, Shane McGhie as Lincoln Dollarhyde, Robert Taylor as Reverend Covern, Bellamy Young as Myrna Jorgensen, Camryn Manheim as Mrs. Grover, and Mary Lane Haskell as Mrs. Cunningham

Writer: John Sacret Young

Director: Erica Dunton

Synopsis: After being shunned by her pious widowed father, a pregnant teenager finds support at a home for unwed mothers, where she hopes for the safe return, of the young man she loves, from the Vietnam War.

"Two Doors Down"

Cast: Melissa Leo as Amelia Meegers, Ray McKinnon as Roy Meegers, Andy Mientus as Tyler Meegers, Katie Stevens as Lee Meegers, and Michael Willett as Cole Evans

Writer: Mark B. Perry

Director: Wendey Stanzler

Synopsis: A family's lifetime of secrets come bursting out during a chaotic and comedic New Year's Eve wedding weekend. Will they make it to witness the "I do's" without killing one another?

Patrick Sean Smith serves as showrunner, producing alongside Parton and Sam Haskell.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings arrives on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 22.