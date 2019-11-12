Fans of Katherine Langford were confused earlier this year when the actress didn't appear in the theatrical release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame despite reports the 13 Reasons Why star had joined the cast. As we later learned, her role as an adult version of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) daughter, Morgan (played by Alexandra Rabe as a young girl), was cut from the film. At the time, director Joe Russo explained the decision by saying, "It was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie." Now, with the debut of Disney+ on Tuesday, Marvel fans can see the deleted scene in the film's extras section.

"This is originally what happened after Tony snapped his fingers," Joe Russo says in the commentary for the deleted scene. "We sent him to what we would call 'The Weigh Station' to mirror what happened with Thanos [Josh Brolin] with his daughter in Infinity War."

"The idea is that this moment, that act, forces you to confront or reconcile something that is unresolved in yourself and your soul," added Anthony Russo.

In the scene, Tony has a conversation with Langford's Morgan, who essentially tells him that his sacrifice was not for nothing and that everything ended up being OK, allowing him to die in peace. But when the directors included it the film, they "felt like it ground the movie to a halt," said Joe Russo.

"Because this adult version of Morgan, his daughter, was never in the film, as we would watch it in post, we started to feel like we didn't have a lot of emotional connection ... to the character because we'd never seen her before," Anthony Russo explained. "These are all small things that add up for us or not working for us, and it just seemed like we could do better."

Honestly, the commentary doesn't reveal anything the Russos haven't already said about the scene on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, but if you want to check the scene out for yourself, now you can.

Avengers: Endgame and several more Marvel movies are now streaming on Disney+. Find out more about the streaming service.