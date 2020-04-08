Disney+ is bringing Doogie Howser, M.D. to a new generation with a reboot of the classic Neil Patrick Harris-starring comedy, set to focus on a half-Asian, half-white 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii, Variety originally reported.

The new show, which currently has a working title of Doogie Kealoha, M.D., comes from Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Motherwriter-producer Kourtney Kang. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who also worked on Fresh Off the Boat, will serve as executive producers. Dayna and Jesse Bochco, the wife and son of Doogie Howser, M.D. co-creator Steven Bochco, will also executive produce.

In case you need a refresher, the original show followed a teenage medical prodigy — played by Harris — who worked as a doctor while balancing the problems normal teens have, all at once. With High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the upcoming Mighty Ducks show, this latest reboot just proves once and for all that Disney+ is very much in the nostalgia business.

So ... can we start placing bets now on whether Harris will reprise his role on the new show?