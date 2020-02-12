Lauren Graham is about to be the hockey mom of everyone's dreams. The Gilmore Girls alum has been cast as the lead in a new The Mighty Ducks series on Disney+, the company announced on Wednesday. The 10-episode original series, based on the beloved '90s franchise, will premiere later this year.

The new series is set in present-day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive youth hockey powerhouse. Graham is set to star as hockey mom Alex. When her 12-year-old son, Evan (Good Boys' Brady Noon), is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, the two set out to put together their own team of misfits and, in the words of the show's official description, "challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Per Deadline, Emilio Estevez, star of the original Mighty Ducks film trilogy, has been in talks about reprising his role as Gordon Bombay. The first Mighty Ducks film premiered in 1992 and was followed by two sequels — D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks — as well as a 1996 animated series. The first film also led to the creation of an NHL franchise, the Anaheim Ducks.

Steve Brill, the original creator, writer, and executive producer of all three original films, also executive produces the new series, which he co-created alongside showrunners Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. James Griffiths and Michael Spiller will executive produce, with Griffiths directing. Graham, who currently stars on NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, will also serve as co-executive producer.

Production on the series begins this month in Vancouver.

The Mighty Ducks premieres on Disney+ later in 2020. Find out what else is available on the streaming service.