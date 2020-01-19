Apple TV+ has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming crime drama Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans. The new eight-episode series, which was created by Mark Bomback, will premiere with its first three episodes on Friday, April 24, and subsequent episodes will debut weekly. This means the entire series should be eligible for the 2020 Emmys. News of the show's upcoming premiere date, as well as two first look images, were revealed on Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Defending Jacob is based on the book of the same name by William Landay. In it, Evans, who is also an executive producer on the series, plays Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney who must choose between justice and his son, the titular Jacob (Knives Out's Jaeden Martell), when he is accused of murdering a classmate. Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery also stars in the series as Andy's wife and Jacob's concerned mother, Laurie. Rounding out the cast are Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, and Sakina Jaffrey.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Defending Jacob premieres with three episodes on Friday, April 24 on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly. You can check out the first images from the series below.

Chris Evans, Defending Jacob Photo: Apple TV+