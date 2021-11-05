Winter is coming, and so are new seasons and shows to The CW! The network has unveiled its winter 2022 schedule, which will see the return of a lot of fan-favorite shows, as well as the debut of some highly anticipated new releases.

Dynasty is the first to premiere when Season 5 debuts on Monday, Dec. 20, but things really pop off in the second week of January when Superman & Lois returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, leading into the series premiere of Ava DuVernay's new superhero series Naomi. Both DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman will return for their midseason premieres the next night. If you're thinking, "Wait, but that's Wednesday! That's Riverdale night..." you are not wrong. Riverdale will be moving to Sundays at 8/7c for the second half of Season 6 beginning March 6. It's not the only CW show getting a schedule shakeup, either. The Flash will be taking over Riverdale's former timeslot, Wednesdays at 8/7c, starting on March 9, leading into the Season 2 premiere of Kung Fu.

All American fans should also get excited. The show makes its midseason return on Monday, Feb. 21 at 8/7c, followed by the series premiere of its spin-off, Homecoming, at 9/8c. Check out the rest of The CW's winter schedule below.

Grant Gustin, The Flash The CW

Monday, Dec. 20

8/7c: Dynasty (Season 5 Premiere)

9/8c: Dynasty (Original Episode)



Friday, Jan. 7

8/7c: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason Return)

9/8c: Nancy Drew (Midseason Return)



Saturday, Jan. 8

8/7c: Whose Line Is it Anyway? (Original Episode)

8:30/7:30c: Whose Line Is it Anyway?

9/8c: World's Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

9:30/8:30c: World's Funniest Animals



Sunday, Jan. 9

7/6c: The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards



Tuesday, Jan. 11

8/7c: Superman & Lois (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c: Namoi (Series Premiere)



Wednesday, Jan. 12

8/7c: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Midseason Return)

9/8c: Batwoman (Midseason Return)



Sunday, Jan. 16

8/7c: Legends of the Hidden Temple (Original Episode)

9/8c: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3 Premiere)

9:30/8:30c: Two Sentence Horror Stories (Original Episode)



Monday, Jan. 17

8/7c: Naomi (Series Premiere Encore)

9/8c: 4400 (Midseason Return)



Thursday, Jan. 27

8/7c: Walker (Midseason Return)

9/8c: Legacies (Midseason Return)



Monday, Feb. 21

8/7c: All American (Midseason Return)

9/8c: All American: Homecoming (Series Premiere)



Sunday, March 6

8/7c: Riverdale (Midseason Return on New Night)



Wednesday, March 9

8/7c: The Flash (Midseason Return on New Night)

9/8c: Kung Fu (Season 2 Premiere)



Friday, March 11

8/7c: Charmed (Season 4 Premiere)

9/8c: Dynasty (Return with Original Episodes)

