Cush Jumbo is saying farewell to The Good Fight. Jumbo, who has portrayed attorney Lucca Quinn on The Good Wife and throughout all four seasons of the CBS All Access spin-off, is leaving the streaming series ahead of Season 5, TV Guide has confirmed.

In a statement, Jumbo confirmed the news of her exit but suggested that she may return for the recently-announced fifth season to wrap up Lucca's storyline, after a production shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in her character arc being unfinished. "I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert [King], Michelle [King], and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren't able to wrap up Lucca's story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that," Cush said.

Showrunners Robert and Michelle King also issued a statement indicating that they'd like her to return to close the book on Lucca Quinn, saying, "We've loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years and everyone in The Good Fight universe will miss her terribly. Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of Season 4, it's our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming Season 5 in order to give Lucca a proper send-off."

TVLine first reported the news of Jumbo's departure from the series.

Jumbo is but the latest cast member to leave The Good Fight. Most recently, Delroy Lindo, who portrayed Adrian Boseman, opted to leave the show after Season 4 to star in ABC's Harlem's Kitchen. (Adrian's storyline was also left unfinished, and the Kings are hoping Boseman will return to finish out his character's arc as well.) Previously, Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel, and Rose Leslie also left the series.