CuriosityStream Review: Is It Worth It?

CuriosityStream

Pros Cons Monthly subscriptions start at $3 3,000+ titles including originals Mobile app supports offline viewing Fewer titles available than Hulu or Netflix No genre content like comedy, action, or horror Unavailable to stream on PlayStation

What is CuriosityStream?

CuriosityStream sets itself apart from the crowded streaming market by offering subscribers a different spin on what you can watch. Instead of competing with top companies like Netflix and Hulu for hit shows and blockbuster movies, Curiositystream is a niche service focused on documentaries and docuseries, many of which you won't find anywhere else.

Science and history fans and educators will enjoy CuriosityStream's thousands of hours of premium shows, movies, and lectures from leading minds, past and present, across a dizzying array of disciplines. Visit black holes with the Emmy Award-winning Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places or delve into bioluminescence with David Attenborough's Light on Earth.

A monthly subscription to CuriosityStream starts at $3 per month. The streaming service also features yearly subscriptions, as well as package deals for schools and libraries, but here we'll focus on the benefits of monthly no-contract subscriptions. Learning while you watch TV might turn some people away, but if you're looking to expand your knowledge of science and history, CuriosityStream is a service that's worth a shot.

CuriosityStream compared to other TV streaming services

CuriosityStream Hulu Disney+ Netflix Starting monthly price $3 $6 $8 $9 Free trial length no free trial 30-day free trial no free trial no free trial Best known for (e.g. documentaries, family content, etc.) documentaries, science & history shows Hit TV shows, well-known movies Disney movies & shows, Marvel movies movies, shows, and Netflix originals Est. titles 3,000+ 80,000+ 500+ films, 75,000 episodes 10,000+ DVR storage none 50 hours (w/ Live TV) none none Offline downloads up to 10 hours up to 25 downloads Yes Yes

A subscription to CuriosityStream starts at half the monthly cost of a Hulu subscription, so CuriosityStream is very affordable. However, you won't find as wide a range of content as you would with the leading streaming services like Netflix. CuriosityStream is focused on science and history documentaries and series. And while the service does have feature-length programming and good production values, it doesn't offer Hollywood fare or as many big-name stars as you'll see in places like Disney+.

In terms of available titles, CuriosityStream has a much smaller selection than the other services listed above. Right now, subscribers have access to more than 3,000 titles on CuriosityStream, which doesn't really compare to the 80,000+ titles available on Hulu. But one perk is that CuriosityStream is completely ad-free, regardless of which subscription you choose. Just like the competitors, CuriosityStream features offline downloads, so you can watch when you're away from home. But downloads are maxed out at 10 hours.

How much does CuriosityStream cost?

One of the best things about CuriosityStream is getting to choose the streaming resolution. All of the titles are available in both HD and 4K, so if you have a TV that supports 4K streaming, then you can enjoy watching everything CuriosityStream offers while using your TV's full capabilities.

Subscriptions to CuriosityStream are divided into HD or 4K. A monthly HD subscription costs $3, or $20 for a year. A monthly 4K subscription costs $10 or $70 for a year. CuriosityStream also features promotions that discount subscription fees. In April 2021, for example, the streaming service cut yearly subscription fees by 40% to celebrate Earth Day.

If you're interested in getting CuriosityStream for your local library or school, the service offers discounts for large subscription packages. Educational organizations can get up to 1,000 subscriptions for $12 per month.

CuriosityStream channels and content

CuriosityStream's programming centers around topics including science, history, nature, society, and technology. A lot of it is the same kind of content you'd find on NatGeo or the Discovery Channel, which means you won't get any sitcoms or action movies here. So the service definitely works best for people who are interested in watching content with an educational slant.

Most of the titles on CuriosityStream fit into the categories of documentary or docuseries. The service provides content from other networks like BBC, as well as quite a few originals you can choose from. A few of the feature-length documentaries include Deep Ocean: The Lost World of the Pacific, The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Volga: Mother of Rivers, Return to the Moon, and Out of the Cradle.

Aside from the feature documentary, CuriosityStream really shines when it comes to docuseries. You'll find high-profile limited series featuring celebrities, such as Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places, David Attenborough's Light on Earth, Engineering the Future starring Patrick Stewart, and Digits, which is hosted by Derek Muller and features interviews with Edward Snowden.

Other favorites on CuriosityStream include First Man, which takes us back 25 million years to meet our ancestors, 4th and Forever: Muck City, a gripping tale of high-stakes football at a pair Florida highschools; The History of Food, which examines the culture and science of what we eat, and Amazing Dinoworld, with high-budget digital renderings of massive species that went extinct long ago.

All of the titles on CuriosityStream are available to watch with all of the subscriptions. The only difference is the streaming definition with the subscription you choose. If your TV can handle 4K streaming, the 4K subscription will provide a breathtaking viewing experience on series like Amazing Dinoworld, Deep Ocean: Lights in the Abyss, and Miniverse.

CuriosityStream features

CuriosityStream doesn't have some of the features--such as Cloud DVR or a free trial--which are common with other streaming services. But this service does have a few features that come in handy.

Mobile app - CuriosityStream has its own dedicated mobile app that offers the full version of the service. The app is available for iOS (iPhone/iPad) and Android devices.

Offline viewing - As long as you're using the mobile app, CuriosityStream allows you to download titles to watch offline. But if you want to watch a whole series offline, you must navigate to individual episodes and download each one separately.

Kids mode - While the content available on CuriosityStream is geared towards educational purposes, not all of it is suitable for children. You can toggle this mode on or off in the settings screen, which carries over to all of the devices and apps streaming on the account.

Simultaneous streams - CuriosityStream doesn't advertise a specific amount of screens that you can watch on using one account, but you should be able to stream content on more than one device at a time as long as they are all at the same address.

CuriosityStream supported devices

Subscribers can stream content from CuriosityStream using a variety of devices, and you'll probably have at least one of these devices around the house. Here are all the different options you have to watch:

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

iPhones and iPads

Android phones and tablets

Google Chromecast

LG, Samsung, and Sony Smart TVs

Web browsers

Xbox One

Is CuriosityStream worth it?

Fans of documentaries and shows focused on history and science will love what CuriosityStream has to offer. With over 3,000 titles, there's a lot to watch here, and $3 per month is a good price for what's available. But this is definitely a service geared toward a specific audience, and you won't get the same kind of content as you would with other streaming services like Hulu and Disney+. But if you're looking for a good selection of documentaries and docuseries, this one is well worth your time.