Get a Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream for $179

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Stack Commerce has a new deal for documentary fans. Right now, you can sign up for a lifetime subscription to the streaming service CuriosityStream for $179, normally $250 - that's a 28% savings.

CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream is the streaming home of thousands of documentaries on science, technology, history, nature, and art. Learn more about your favorite topics and explore new subjects through films, series, and shows, including a ton of original content. In CuriosityStream's library, you'll find content about everything from squirrels to the Roman Empire.

With a lifetime subscription, you'll get access to the streaming service's library of thousands of documentaries to "broaden your perspective on space, time, and the future with stunning visuals, and unrivaled storytelling."

Here are just a few of the titles you'll find on Curiosity Stream.

Engineering the Future

Engineering the Future CuriosityStream

Take a look at some groundbreaking projects that combine technology and environmentalism. Narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart, this series explores how people around the world are addressing energy production, transportation, water supplies, and more.

The History of Home (Narrated by Nick Offerman)

The History of Home, narrated by Nick Offerman CuriosityStream

Nick Offerman of Parks and Rec narrates this original series that takes viewers around world to explore how people throughout history have turned spaces into homes. Offerman is joined by architects, designers, craftsmen and historians to share the stories behind homes of the past, present, and future.

Ancient Earth



Ancient Earth CuriosityStream

Learn about life on Earth at the time of the three most impactful extinction periods, from research and experts at the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of Natural History. Each episode explores the environment, landscape, and creatures from a period of time.

Royals: Keeping the Crown

Royals: Keeping the Crown CuriosityStream

If finishing all the seasons of The Crown and Harry and Megan's documentary on Netflix wasn't enough royal family backstory for you, CuriosityStream has you covered. Royals: Keeping the Crown shares stories about some of the most well known royalty throughout history, from Russia's Romanovs to today's British royal family.



This deal is available for both new and existing customers.