The time is approaching to officially start saying goodbye to the BAU and the gruesome world of Criminal Minds. CBS announced last winter that Season 15 will be the last for the long-running procedural that follows the Behavioral Analyst Unit of the FBI. For more than 15 years the detectives on the show have used their brains and psychology to track down some of the most heinous serial killers that you could think of.

The show will return in January for its final 10 episodes, which will resolve the Season 14 cliffhanger in which J.J. (A.J. Cook) confessed that she's always loved Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). The revelation could mean a real shake-up for the team as they are put to the test to take down a familiar unsub. Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the final season of Criminal Minds. Get out your calendars and maybe a box of tissues.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Premiere Date: Criminal Minds returns Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c on CBS with a two-hour premiere.

Where We Pick Up: The Season 15 premiere will pick up six months after the Season 14 finale and will feature one of the team members in danger, according to Erica Messer. The showrunner also promised that the J.J. bombshell will be dealt with at the front of the season rather than making fans wait for resolution.

The Unsub: Michael Mosley will return as Chameleon; he's the one who got away for Rossi (Joe Mantegna), who will engage in a season-long mission to catch him. Daniel Henney also confessed to Watch! magazine this summer that the Chameleon is "into some gruesome, creepy stuff."

Guest Stars: While we should expect the final season of Criminal Minds to feature at least a few cameos, TV Guide can confirm that Jane Lynch will return as Reid's mother, Diana Reid.

When It Filmed: Production on the final season wrapped in May. The cast was able to smile about it while we are still trying not to sob that it's over.

day 4 of the last C.M 4 ever. (based on our hands you can probably profile that we don't want to let each other go) pic.twitter.com/1Ij8pPHbsq — matthew gray gubler (@GUBLERNATION) May 8, 2019

Where You Can Watch: Currently, Seasons 1-12 are available on Netflix. When Season 15 premieres, episodes will be available the next day on CBS All Access.

When Does It All End? The final season will wrap up on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9/8c with another two-hour event.

Criminal Minds returns Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBSInteractive, a division of CBS corporation.)