Citadel Season 2: Latest News, Spin-Offs, and Everything Else to Know

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, Citadel Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden brought Citadel, the Russo Brothers spy drama, to life. In the Amazon Prime Video series, the two play Mason and Nadia, agents for an independent global spy agency called Citadel — only they don't remember they are agents. Their memory was wiped by Citadel agent Bernard Orlick (played by Stanley Tucci) after a perilous mission, but eight years later they are recruited back and must recover their history, which involves more than just espionage entanglements.

The six episodes of the first season, which was executive produced by Anthony and Joseph Russo (best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), took viewers on a wild ride of deception and intrigue around the world, and was packed with twists both predictable and surprising. With the final episode ending in a shocking reveal, many are wondering if there will be a Citadel Season 2.

TV Guide can confirm there will be a Citadel Season 2. Here's what we know so far about the sophomore season, including when it might premiere, who will be in it, and where you can watch it.

More on Prime Video:

Citadel latest news

On May 25, Prime Video announced that Citadel was renewed for a second season and that the series was Prime Video's second-most-watched new series ever (behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). Season 2 will be directed entirely by Joe Russo. The following day, the streaming service announced that it also greenlit a spin-off series named Citadel: Diana.

What we know about Citadel spin-offs

Following the Citadel season 1 finale, viewers were able to see a brief teaser for Citadel: Diana, which is set in Italy and stars Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing). The Russo brothers will serve as executive producers of this show in the Citadel Spyverse, but Diana was developed by Gina Gardini. The series was already filmed In Italy and will be released in 2024.

Here is a first look official image at De Angelis in Citadel: Diana.

Matilda De Angelis, Citadel: Diana Prime Video

The teaser video was also uploaded to YouTube by a Citadel fan. It looks like we're getting car chases in Italy!

But Diana isn't the only series getting the Russo spy treatment; Prime Video said it is just the first in a global franchise. Variety reported in 2022 that spin-offs were expected in Mexico and India as well — and the U.S. Citadel is just the beginning.

Collider recently interviewed Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will star in the as-yet-unnamed Indian spin-off. According to Ruth Prabhu, Chopra Jonas's Nadia will be a connecting thread between the U.S. Citadel and the Indian spin-off. Although details about both the Mexican and Indian series are still mostly under wraps, Dhawan said there is a "very strong link" between the shows.

"When you watch the Indian one, it will become even clearer to you," Dhawan says. "There are characters that can travel back and forth, or something like that."

Citadel Season 2 release date prediction

There will be a second season of Citadel; it was announced on May 25, the day before the Season 1 finale dropped.

"Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a press release.

Although Prime Video did not announce a Season 2 release date, it did say the spin-off Citadel: Diana is slated for 2024. It's a good bet that Citadel Season 2 will premiere sometime after Citadel: Diana. Since production is well underway on Diana, it could premiere in early 2024, with Citadel Season 2 coming later that year or in early 2025. Remember, the Indian Citadel spin-off is also coming, too.

What will Citadel Season 2 be about?

There is no Citadel Season 2 trailer yet, so we cannot confirm the storyline of the season. However, the end of Season 1 left a lot of things unresolved. Spoilers to follow!

Based on the fact that we just discovered Mason is British (which allowed Richard Madden to use his real accent) and that his mother is villain/nemesis Dahlia Archer (Lesley Manville) and that he is a mole, the writers of Season 2 have a lot to answer for. Additionally, we found out that Mason fathered a child with Nadia, and we saw that Dahlia was torturing Orlick. All of this is likely to be explained — or drawn out with even more mystery — in Citadel Season 2.

Who will be in Citadel Season 2?

Again, the plot of Citadel Season 2 hasn't been announced, but based on the way Season 1 wrapped, it's likely that the main cast will return.

Citadel main cast:

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Roland Møller as Davik Silje

Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence

Moira Kelly as Joe

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Grace

Where can I watch Citadel?

Citadel was created for Prime Video by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. As such, the entire season is available to stream on Prime Video with a subscription. The premiere episode is available to stream for a limited time without a membership on Prime Video or Freevee, Amazon's ad-supported service.