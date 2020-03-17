Next Up Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

Coronavirus has hit everyone around the world hard, causing millions of people worldwide to stop normal daily life and work. It's a disorienting, scary time, causing untold disruption and anxiety. While things are as serious as serious can get, this moment is also showing how awesome people can be at rallying around one another and helping each other out, and that includes some of your favorite artists.

Many musicians around the internet put up free concerts for fans and those going stir crazy alike to enjoy. Artists you'd have to drop triple figure sums to see live were doing intimate performances that made it feel like you'd scored tickets to a VIP club gig. TV Guide has rounded the noteworthy performances you might have missed — but check them out fast because some are on Instagram stories that will only last 24 hours!

Keith Urban

Keith Urban put up a number of free performances for people to enjoy, including this 30-minute set.

Chris Martin (Coldplay)

Chris Martin of Coldplay did at set at home that included faves like "When I Ruled the World."

Pink

Pink offered up what she humbly described as "Free concert slash piano lessons."

John Legend

American treasure John Legend announced via Twitter a "#TogetherAtHome" show via Instagram live.

Rob Thomas (Matchbox 20)

Rob Thomas kicked off what he called "Social Distance Sessions" that are just too pure.