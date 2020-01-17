Stop everything! Chris Hemsworth just announced he's creating a new Nat Geo show, and it sounds like he might be looking for the cure to aging?

In a video announcement during Nat Geo's presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Hemsworth unveiled his new series Limitless, which seeks to answer questions that are key to immortality. What if aging is not inevitable? What if it's a disease that can be cured?

"Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science," Hemsworth said in a video message to journalists at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "We're hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck."

Each episode will investigate ways humans can live better and longer. Some of the topics include regenerating damage, maximizing strength, building resilience, shocking the body, supercharging the memory, and confronting mortality. Stuff that Thor should have no problem with, right? Hemsworth will talk to leading longevity scientists that believe staying young is achieved through rooting out and reversing the ravages of time.

The series is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root.