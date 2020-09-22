Move over Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), there's a new sheriff in town. Chicago P.D. has recruited an Empire alum for Season 8 to enact serious changes throughout the department and, by the looks of things, she means business.

Nicole Ari Parker is set to join the Dick Wolf drama as Deputy Superintendent Samatha Miller, a progressive advocate for police reform who hails from Atlanta. According to Deadline, she's described as a woman who "wants to help Voight and Intelligence adapt to the new reality, but will not tolerate breaches of the new police guidelines and protocols." Given that Voight has never been one to follow the rules, they're in for a bumpy road ahead.

Parker's addition comes as police procedurals are under public scrutiny for their depiction of law enforcement and the use of excessive force to solve cases. In recent moments, nationwide protests against police violence following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have sparked major criticism of TV detectives like Hank Voight and this casting news makes it likely that Chicago P.D. will address the subject when the show returns in November.

Chicago P.D. Season 8 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10/9c on NBC.