By now we all know Ava DuVernay as a serious force in Hollywood. With works such as Selma, 13th, and When They See Us in her oeuvre, the director, executive producer and multi-hyphenate power player is known for provocative projects that seem to shake the Earth off its axis a little bit, enlightening audiences as much as they entertain. Well, it turns out she's also a helluva Taboo player too.

Recently, TV Guide visited the headquarters for DuVernay's Array film collective, where she, along with Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) and Alano Miller (Underground) were on hand to discuss DuVernay's new series Cherish the Day. This one's a love story — an anthology series that tells the story of a couple's relationship in eight episodes. As Gently James (Roquemore) and Evan Fisher (Miller) meet, fall in love and face different challenges (spoiler: they're from different worlds and have totally different perspectives on love), we see them at their best, worst and most vulnerable.

Legendary actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach and Anne-Marie Johnson also star. Since this story deals with all things amour, TV Guide took the opportunity while in DuVernay's house to see just how much she, Roquemore and Miller knew about love stories — specifically rom-coms of the 1990s. How'd they do? Well, let's just say all of them know their stuff, not least of them DuVernay, who not only knows all the rom-coms but schools us on the rules too. We love to see it.

Cherish the Day premieres Tuesday, February 11 at 10/9c and returns for its regular time slot at Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c.