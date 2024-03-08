Crochet dolls come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, including your favorite TV and movie characters. All you need are the instructions on how to craft the dolls and the materials to do it. Thankfully, Amazon has a wide range of affordable crochet kits featuring characters from modern day hits like The Office and Harry Potter to timeless classics like Disney animated movies and Star Wars.

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's worth noting these crochet kits come with a limited number of materials to craft only certain characters, even if the instructions cover way more than the box lets on. Two Harry Potter crochet books are on sale: one that features dolls of the characters for $15 and another that covers different crochet patterns, including a tapestry of the four houses of Hogwarts for $16. If you're not a fan of wizardry, two Star Wars kits are also on sale. The first kit includes materials to craft Yoda and R2-D2 for $22, and the Mandalorian-themed one includes materials for The Mandalorian himself and the fan-favorite Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) for $20.

All of these Amazon crochet kits are on sale now, except for the Disney Princess Crochet Kit. If you want to crochet the likes of Moana and Ariel, you'll need to wait until May 7. Amazon is offering free release-day delivery for Prime members. With Mother's Day on May 12 this year, this kit could be a fun gift for the Disney-loving moms in your life.

Don't fret if your particular kit doesn't come with the materials for your favorite character. In the worst-case scenario, you can just buy the yarn, googly eyes, and other materials you need from your local crafts shop. You can also get bulk packs of yarn with a wide variety of colors for cheap on Amazon.

