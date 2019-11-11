Two new shows are joining the CBS lineup in early 2020. The network has just revealed its midseason premiere schedule, including details about when a pair of new dramas, Dick Wolf's FBI: Most Wanted and the Edie Falco-starring Tommy, finally arrive.
FBI: Most Wanted, a spin-off to FBI, premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c, following FBI, while Tommy debuts on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10/9c.
CBS has also announced the return dates of several series, including Criminal Minds' fifteenth and final season, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Survivor, and Undercover Boss. Plus, the network has revealed a key time slot change for NCIS: New Orleans, moving the series to Sundays so that it can be paired with NCIS: Los Angeles.
Check out CBS's full midseason premiere schedule below.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
8/7c: NCIS
9/8c: FBI
10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (series premiere)
Wednesday, Jan. 8
8/7c: Undercover Boss (Season 9 premiere)
9/8c: Criminal Minds (2-hour Season 15 premiere)
Wednesday, Jan. 15
8/7c: Undercover Boss
9/8c: Criminal Minds (regular time period)
10/9c: S.W.A.T.
Thursday, Feb. 6
8/7c: Young Sheldon
8:30/7:30c: The Unicorn
9/8c: Mom
9:30/8:30c: Carol's Second Act
10/9c: Tommy (series premiere)
Friday, Feb. 7
8/7c: MacGyver (Season 4 premiere)
9/8c: Hawaii Five-0 (new time period)
10/9c: Blue Bloods
Wednesday, Feb. 12
8/7c: Survivor (2-hour Season 40 premiere)
10/9c: Criminal Minds (special time)
Sunday, Feb. 16
8/7c: God Friended Me
9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles
10/9c: NCIS: New Orleans (new time period)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
8/7c: Survivor (regular time period)
9/8c: Criminal Minds (2-hour series finale)
