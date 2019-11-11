Next Up Arrow Stars Say Goodbye to Supernatural

Two new shows are joining the CBS lineup in early 2020. The network has just revealed its midseason premiere schedule, including details about when a pair of new dramas, Dick Wolf's FBI: Most Wanted and the Edie Falco-starring Tommy, finally arrive.

Watch the Trailers for All of CBS' New Shows

FBI: Most Wanted, a spin-off to FBI, premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c, following FBI, while Tommy debuts on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10/9c.

CBS has also announced the return dates of several series, including Criminal Minds' fifteenth and final season, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, Survivor, and Undercover Boss. Plus, the network has revealed a key time slot change for NCIS: New Orleans, moving the series to Sundays so that it can be paired with NCIS: Los Angeles.

Check out CBS's full midseason premiere schedule below.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8/7c: NCIS

9/8c: FBI

10/9c: FBI: Most Wanted (series premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8/7c: Undercover Boss (Season 9 premiere)

9/8c: Criminal Minds (2-hour Season 15 premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 15

8/7c: Undercover Boss

9/8c: Criminal Minds (regular time period)

10/9c: S.W.A.T.

Thursday, Feb. 6

8/7c: Young Sheldon

8:30/7:30c: The Unicorn

9/8c: Mom

9:30/8:30c: Carol's Second Act

10/9c: Tommy (series premiere)

Friday, Feb. 7

8/7c: MacGyver (Season 4 premiere)

9/8c: Hawaii Five-0 (new time period)

10/9c: Blue Bloods

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8/7c: Survivor (2-hour Season 40 premiere)

10/9c: Criminal Minds (special time)

Sunday, Feb. 16

8/7c: God Friended Me

9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles

10/9c: NCIS: New Orleans (new time period)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8/7c: Survivor (regular time period)

9/8c: Criminal Minds (2-hour series finale)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)

Paget Brewster, Criminal Minds Photo: Cliff Lipson, CBS



