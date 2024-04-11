Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon is currently hosting a massive buy two, get one free sale that's giving buyers the opportunity to snag movies, TV shows, books, and toys at seriously discounted prices. This is the perfect opportunity to save big on entertainment must-haves across a multitude of categories. While trending movies and books including Oppenheimer and a box set of A Court of Thorns and Roses are included in this offer, there's one thing we're particularly nerding out on: Studio Ghibli buy two, get one free deals.

Studio Ghibli Movies Amazon/Getty Images

As you already may know, Studio Ghibli stands as a legendary animation powerhouse nestled in the heart of Tokyo. The company, cofounded by celebrated Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, is renowned for crafting masterpieces within the realm of anime such as Spirited Away and Ponyo. For a number of us, films created by this studio serve as an initial introduction to the captivating world of anime. What can we say, Studio Ghibli simply holds a special place in our hearts.

In addition to Studio Ghibli being offered under Amazon's buy two get one free deal, each film available is discounted for further savings. Ponyo is chopped from $27 to $20, My Neighbor Totoro is cut from $27 to $19, and so on.

If you're looking to add some Studio Ghibli films to your growing collection, this buy two, get one free deal makes now an excellent time to get shopping. Browse everything on sale from Studio Ghibli below.

Ponyo



Ponyo Amazon

$19.99 $26.99



My Neighbor Totoro



My Neighbor Totoro Amazon

$18.89 $26.98



Tales From Earthsea



Tales From Earthsea Amazon

$17.99 $29.95



The Wind Rises Steelbook



The Wind Rises Steelbook Amazon

$18.89 $26.98



Princess Mononoke

Princess Mononoke Amazon

$18.89 $26.98

The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook

The Secret World of Arrietty Amazon

$23.48 $26.98

My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary Edition

My Neighbor Totoro 30th Anniversary Edition Amazon

$34.99 $49.97

Want more? Here are a few more of what's buy two, get one on Amazon:

B2G1 Free Movie Deals on Amazon:

B2G1 Free Book Deals on Amazon:

B2G1 Free Game Deals on Amazon:

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.