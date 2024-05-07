Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle reader, please head to the modiste and pick out your finest frocks and tails because a new season of Bridgerton is here to ruffle the Ton's feathers. The first half of the new season drops on Netflix on May 16, and there's plenty of drama (plus modern instrumentals) to look forward to.

Now that Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) have found their love matches in Seasons 1 and 2, respectively, the third installment shifts focus to another slow-burning couple. But instead of rewatching all of Season 2 to remember what happened in Bridgerton, here's everything you need to know about all the Bridgerton characters to be ready for Season 3.

A Happy Couple Found Their Matches

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

The second season was a spin on Pride & Prejudice, with Anthony searching for the perfect woman and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) intent on marrying off her younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Despite Anthony initially chasing Edwina, it was Kate he fancied, and the two denied their attraction until the very end.

Finally, a wedding took place offscreen in the season's closing moments, as Kate and Anthony relished that newlywed life. As for Edwina, the show hinted she'll be sticking around for the next betrothal season, and Chandran told The Indian Express she wasn't in Season 3 back in 2022 (so Season 4, maybe?). As hinted, the diamond may find love with the Queen's nephew, Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma).

More on Bridgerton:

Portia Exiled Jack

Rupert Young, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, and Polly Walker, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Elsewhere in high society, the Featheringtons hoped they had found a solution to their financial woes when their distant cousin Jack (Rupert Francis Young) moved in with his promise of rubies and riches. But when Jack began courting Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) contrived for her daughter, Prudence (Bessie Carter), and Jack to be alone in the orchard. In doing so she trapped the cousin into promising Prudence his hand, only to later learn that Jack was a grifter.

A weird relationship between Jack and Portia ensued, as the pair plotted to con money from certain gents and run off to America. But in the end, Lady Featherington chose her daughters over her potential suitor, somewhat redeeming herself for Season 3. She banished Jack while craftily getting the estate back, although the family's financial status remains TBD.

Penelope and Eloise's Friendship Is in Trouble

Claudia Jessie and Calam Lynch, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

Female friendships are always a Bridgerton delight, and the one between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) is no exception. Unfortunately, the show put these two through the wringer in Season 2 as Penelope continued to hide a big secret: She is Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

It all came to a head when Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) suspected Eloise was Lady Whistledown and put pressure on her and the rest of the scandalized Bridgertons. Penelope felt the only way to help her friend was to expose Eloise's secret visits with printing assistant Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch) and her growing radical ideas about feminism. In doing so, she proved Eloise could not be the town gossip, but the letter further scandalized the Bridgertons.

By the time the Featherington ball rolled around, Eloise had figured out Lady Whistledown's true identity. The besties exchanged heated words and Eloise was so betrayed she told Penelope she never wanted to speak to her again. She then ran out, leaving the future of this friendship in question.

More on Netflix:

Colin Broke Penelope's Heart, Bringing Back Lady Whistledown

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

As if Penelope's night couldn't get any worse, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) accidentally broke her heart. Penelope had gotten her hopes up about a possible romance with her long-time crush after he opened up to her and even asked her to dance. But when Penelope ran after Eloise, she overhead Colin's mates questioning the dance and asking if he was courting her.

"Are you mad?" he retorted. "I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest dreams."

Heading into the second season finale, Penelope was ready to silence her Lady Whistledown gossip forever. But Colin's rejection and her best friend's harsh words were too much for the shunned Featherington sister, and she put quill to parchment with particular vengeance.

Cue the Season 3 drama.

What Is Bridgerton Season 3 About?

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix

It's time for Bridgerton's biggest wallflower to step out of the shadows and into the role of leading lady when the series returns. (Episode 1 is even called "Out of the Shadows.") Now that Colin has crushed Penelope and her hopes for romance, how will Pen react? From what we know, Pen will let go of her longstanding crush, only for the roles to reverse. Now Colin will play the role of secret admirer, and it's about time.

That doesn't mean Pen has sworn off men, however. This is the season she decides to take a husband. She'll be in search of someone who can provide for her financially but who will also allow her to continue living her double life.

As Penelope gains confidence and attracts potential suitors, keeping her secret identity may prove difficult, though. The newfound attention will also make Colin think twice about discarding what was right in front of him, leading to what we predict will be another slow-burn romance.

When Does Bridgerton Return?

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 debut on Netflix on Thursday, May 16. The remaining four episodes drop on Thursday, June 13.