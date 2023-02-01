Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Now Available to Stream at Home with Disney+

The Black Panther sequel launched in theaters in November 2022, making over $842 million. While the film is still playing in theaters, Wakanda Forever is now also available to stream at home. The film follows the struggles of the people of Wakanda as they deal with the loss of their king and the hero of their nation.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here's Disney's description of the Black Panther sequel.

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Streaming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Disney+

