Next Up Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Jimmy Schemes to Help Mr. Acker Keep His Home

For most of us, constant news updates about COVID-19, aka coronavirus, seems unavoidable at this point, but there are a few small groups of people who are reportedly completely unaware of the current health crisis: Big Brother contestants.

The Guardian reports that contestants on current international seasons of Big Brother are apparently completely unaware of the coronavirus pandemic due to the media blackout all show participants are subjected to.

The premise of Big Brother requires "houseguests" to completely isolate themselves from the outside world, including any and all communication with those outside the house. Those currently in the Big Brother Germany house this season have been isolated there since Feb. 6, excepting four contestants who were brought on March 6.

Similar situations are currently happening with the contestants on Big Brother Brazil and Big Brother Canada, who entered their isolation periods in early January and early March, respectively. The contestants on Big Brother Canada even discussed with one another "strange" disappearance of the live audience the show had from one week to the next, when the series opted to eliminate that aspect of the show as a precaution.

this bit of canadian Big Brother where housemates have no idea why there wasn't a live audience crowd at evictions. this is what has finally tipped me over the edge pic.twitter.com/jqneBgp206 — Amitai (@taitoush) March 14, 2020

Big Brother Canada participants have since been informed of the pandemic, and all have reportedly opted to stay in the house and remain on the show. There are also plans to inform the houseguests of Big Brother Brazil of the pandemic.

The producers of Big Brother Germany have decided to inform the cast of the coronavirus developments in a live special episode where housemates will be told of the growing crisis and be allowed to ask questions. They'll also reportedly get video messages from their families.

TV Guide has reached out to CBS for comment.