If you've ever watched Euphoriaand thought, "But what if it was about skaters?" today is your lucky day. HBO has released the trailer for its latest show about cool teenagers, Betty, which focuses on skater girls in New York City.

The trailer gives us a look at the characters as they navigate their friendships, the city, and awkward attempts at romance, all while trying to establish themselves in the male-dominated world of skateboarding. Betty is a spin-off of Crystal Moselle's 2018 documentary-narrative hybrid Skate Kitchen, which featured a gang of real skaters playing fictionalized versions of themselves.



Moselle, who created the show, wrote every episode alongside Lesley Arfin. Many of the actors from the film will reprise their roles, including Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Nina Moran, Kabrina Adams, and Ajani Russell.

Betty premieres May 1 at 11/10c on HBO.