Like comedy or horror, "thriller" is a genre of entertainment that's meant to provoke a physical response in the viewer. In this case, you're supposed to feel stress. A great thriller will raise your blood pressure and make you forget to breathe. In the same way you watch a family drama to make yourself cry, you watch a thriller to feel controlled anxiety.

It's also a genre that produces some of the most artistically accomplished works of pop culture — Alfred Hitchcock, arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time, almost exclusively made thrillers — and is endlessly versatile, with myriad subgenres and hybrids.

We've compiled a list of some of our favorite thrillers and where to stream them. It's an admittedly incomplete and arbitrary list, but that's only because we had such a hard time choosing what to put on it.

If you're looking for even more recs for great stuff to stream, check out our quarantine streaming guide.





Where to Watch: Showtime

No list of thrillers would be complete without an erotic thriller, a type of movie Hollywood almost never makes anymore. But in the '80s, '90s and early '00s, there were seemingly hundreds of movies in which Michael Douglas runs afoul of a femme fatale. They're an important, if amusingly disreputable, part of the genre's history. Like romantic comedies or Adam Sandler movies, people stopped going to see them in theaters, but Netflix revived both of those, and the streamer is tentatively dipping its toe into the genre with movies like Earthquake Bird. Basic Instinct is an iconic one from director Paul Verhoeven, the most subversive director to ever make big Hollywood movies. (Similar vibes: Fatal Attraction, The Last Seduction)





Where to Watch: HBO GO/HBO NOW

Legendary music video director Hype Williams' first (and unfairly still only) movie is this avant-garde art film disguised as a crime thriller. It stars rappers Nas and DMX as Queens crooks who get in too deep after a nightclub robbery turns violent. Twenty-two years (and several prison sentences for one of its stars) later, this uber-stylish head trip still stands out for its uniqueness. "Black stories, especially black stories involving street life, are never allowed to be painted in such rich colors and stylized so beautifully," as Complex's Khal puts it in his lovely retrospective of the film. (Similar vibes: Juice, Set It Off)





Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Director David Cronenberg is renowned for the horror movies he made before this one, like Videodrome and The Fly, and the crime thrillers he made after, like A History of Violence and Eastern Promises, and Dead Ringers is the bridge between the two, a unique and stylish psychological thriller about sexual obsession. Jeremy Irons plays identical twin gynecologists, a sentence that will either make you roll your eyes or shout "sold!" Elliot, the more confident of the two, seduces patients, and when he tires of them, passes them along to Beverly without the women's knowledge. But when Beverly falls in love with actress and patient Claire Niveau (Geneviève Bujold), their dynamic is irreparably upset. (Similar vibes: The Fly, Jacob's Ladder)





Dragged Across Concrete

Where to Watch: HBO GO/HBO NOW

Eighty-five percent of people aren't going to like this movie, and they're correct not to, because the 15 percent who do lack moral character (but have great taste in mean movies). Dragged Across Concrete is an amoral-bordering-on-immoral crime thriller that stars Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn as cops who get suspended without pay for excessive force and decide to rob a gangster to stave off financial ruin. The title tells you everything you need to know about the tone. It's a gratuitously brutal exploitation movie that's 159 minutes long and feels it, with long, indulgent digressions. At one point, Vince Vaughn eats an egg salad sandwich for two minutes. It's written and directed by S. Craig Zahler, maybe the most provocative American director currently active. It's of a piece with the limited series Too Old to Die Young, a similarly grimy, lengthy, ultraviolent crime story that didn't get a lot of attention last year because it's only for hardcore pulpheads. (Similar vibes: Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cellblock 99)





First Reformed

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This slow-burn psychological thriller comes from Paul Schrader, a master of the subgenre, and uses the format to explore themes of climate change, faith, and guilt, with all three woven into the heavy question "Can God forgive us for what we've done to His creation?" A popcorn fun time this is not. But it contains underrated icon Ethan Hawke's finest performance and grapples with the most important issue of our time more gracefully than any other movie has ever attempted. (Similar vibes: Taxi Driver, Hardcore)





Where to Watch: Showtime

This TV adaptation was one of the biggest hits of the '90s and one of the most straightforward genre films ever nominated for Best Picture, an honor it earned because it does what it does with flawless craft. Every element, from the script to the score, is perfectly calibrated for maximum tension. Harrison Ford is at his best as Dr. Richard Kimball, who's wrongfully convicted of killing his wife and sentenced to death. He escapes after one of cinema's greatest railroad moments and goes on a mission to find his wife's killer and clear his name. But the real star is Tommy Lee Jones in his Oscar-winning performance as cranky U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard. This movie is just pure, uncut cat-and-mouse goodness. It was an early exercise in repurposing old intellectual property, and its success helped lead to the remake-and-franchise-saturated world we now live in — including a new take on this very property with Kiefer Sutherland for Quibi — but we can't hold that against it. (Similar vibes: Enemy of the State, Mission: Impossible - Fallout)





Good Time

Where to Watch: Netflix

Pete Davidson is this movie's most famous evangelist, but everyone who's seen it is part of its ever-expanding cult. Robert Pattinson stars in the Safdie brothers' tribute to/update of the classic New York crime film as Connie Nikas, a Queens dirtbag who robs a bank with his developmentally disabled brother. And from the moment they open the money sack and the ink explodes all over them, things go wrong. And then things keep getting worse and worse and even worse until you can't breathe and you feel like you're going to pass out. It's one of the most perfectly stressful movies ever made, topped only by the Safdies' even more stressful follow-up Uncut Gems, which is coming to Netflix May 25. (Similar vibes: Inside Man, Dog Day Afternoon)





The Gift

Where to Stream: Netflix

The psychological thriller subgenre has thrived in the past few years along with its close cousin, horror, thanks to production companies A24 and especially Blumhouse's low-risk, high-reward business model of paying a couple million dollars to realize a strong script. That's how we get movies like writer-director-star Joel Edgerton's The Gift, a tight, twisty little movie in which Edgerton's creepy oddball Gordo re-enters the life of his old school acquaintance Simon (Jason Bateman) and his wife Robyn (Rebecca Hall), and not all is as it seems at first. The Gift uses Bateman's inherent douchiness to great effect. They may not make movies like The Fugitive anymore, but movies like this almost make up for it. (Similar vibes: The Invitation, Get Out)





Green Room

Where to Stream: Netflix

Jeremy Saulnier is one of the most exciting thriller directors working today, and his breakout movie was this brutal little backwoods brawler. A desperately broke punk band plays a gig at a neo-Nazi club in rural Oregon, witnesses a murder, and have to fight their way out. The leader of the neo-Nazis is played by Patrick Stewart, who uses his competent Captain Picard-ness to chilling effect here. Its simple premise allows for striking moments of messy humanity. It's "what you might get if you could somehow mate one of Kelly Reichardt's portraits of life on the Oregon fringe with one of John Carpenter's castle-siege action vehicles," as The A.V. Club's A.A. Dowd puts it. It's so tense and gory that it's often classified as a horror movie, but to us its very human monsters makes it a pure thriller. (Similar vibes: Hold the Dark, Blue Ruin)





Where to Stream: Starz

The Silence of the Lambs — perhaps the greatest thriller ever made — sadly isn't available on any subscription services at the moment. Fortunately, that gives us the opportunity to feature the other classic Hannibal Lecter movie. In this movie, which came out five years before The Silence of the Lambs, Thomas Harris' cannibal is named Hannibal Lecktor and is played by Brian Cox, who helps FBI profiler Will Graham (William Petersen) catch a serial killer known as the Tooth Fairy, terrifyingly embodied by Tom Noonan. It's directed by Michael Mann, one of the greatest thriller directors, whose unorthodox, highly stylized use of light makes this movie look like an '80s music video. (Similar vibes: Se7en, Miami Vice)





Where to Stream: Netflix

Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise's sci-fi crime thriller is borderline underrated at this point in our nation's history. Seriously, think how much about this movie rules: Tom Cruise's high-anxiety lead performance, Samantha Morton's eerie presence as the psychic "precog" Agatha, the bleached-out color scheme, the robo-spiders, the numbing bleakness injected straight into the heart of a blockbuster movie made by two of the biggest brand names in Hollywood. And in an era when technology is surveilling us in order to read our minds, the film's Philip K. Dick-derived dystopian concept of stopping crime before it happens via "pre-cognition" is more prescient and sinister than ever. (Similar vibes: War of the Worlds, Blade Runner)





Where to Stream: Starz

The Coen brothers' cat-and-mouse neo-Western is agonizing and mesmerizing. Anton Chigurh's (Javier Bardem) relentless pursuit of Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) and his suitcase full of cash leaves a trail of dead bodies across Texas for no good reason, and Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) just can't make sense of it. This movie is so good that it won Best Picture over There Will Be Blood, which is actually the best movie of the century so far. And as the politics podcast Chapo Trap House is fond of pointing out, it contains an unforgettable line that summarizes these unprecedented, morally and ethically broken-down times we're living in — "If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule?" (similar vibes: Miller's Crossing, Fargo)





Where to Stream: Hulu

Bong Joon-ho's Best Picture winner is a taut thriller first, a black comedy second, and a critique of capitalism in which the real enemy is a lack of class solidarity third. And if the first part didn't work so well, the other parts wouldn't pay off. There are sequences in this movie that are so tense you'll forget to breathe — and in one scene, you'll be holding your breath in solidarity with the Kims. Stress crosses all language barriers. (similar vibes: Snowpiercer, Burning)