In terms of things to watch, this week has it all: the devil solving crimes, evil billionaires, and ruminations on national scandals from the '90s. Yes, I'm talking about Lucifer (going into its sixth season), Billions (going into the second half of its fifth), and Impeachment: American Crime Story (the third installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series). Queen Sugar also comes back for Season 6 this week, and James Wan's spooky-looking Malignant is the latest movie to do the whole circus act of premiering on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time. These next few days are all over the place, but we welcome the weirdness.

Damian Lewis and Corey Stoll, Billions Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Season 5 continues Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime



After being cut short mid-pandemic last year, Billions is finally returning with the second half of its fifth season, and it looks about as kooky as ever. In these upcoming episodes, the presence of ruthless billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) is helping with Chuck's (Paul Giamatti) plan to take down Axe (Damian Lewis). Alliances are formed and destroyed, and everyone is roped into the drama. There is pretty much nothing I enjoy more than watching rich (fictional) businesspeople go to war with each other. [TRAILER]

Beanie Feldstein, Impeachment: American Crime Story Tina Thorpe/FX

Season premiere Tuesday at 9/8c on FX



After taking on the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace, Ryan Murphy wants us all to know he has a take on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal. This show is less about Clinton (played here by Clive Owen) and seeks to reconsider the story from Lewinsky's (Beanie Feldstein) perspective as she went from government employee to national headline. It also turns some of the focus on whistleblower Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), a former aide who accused Clinton of sexual harassment, imploring viewers to think differently about the ways all of these women were treated by the media and the public at the time. Murphy's shows aren't exactly known for their subtlety or nuance, but this installment does get points for having the real Lewinsky act as an executive producer. [TRAILER]

Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe, and Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar OWN/Warner Bros

Season 6 premieres Tuesday at 8/7c on OWN



The Bordelons are back for another triumphant season. After skillfully addressing the turmoil of 2020 in Season 5, Queen Sugar returns for some healing, along with a generous helping of new drama. Season 6 finds Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) sneaking around with Davis (Timon Kyle Durrett) now that they've reconnected. Meanwhile, Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) considers turning to crime to deal with financial troubles while he and Darla (Bianca Lawson) are expecting a baby. It's not going to be easy, but as Hollywood (Omar J. Dorsey) says in the trailer, "Here's to not letting the bad days get the best of us." -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]

NFL Football Opening Night

Tom Brady Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

The further studies of whether Tom Brady is actually an android and not a human being continue with the first football game of the 2021-2022 NFL season, as the 44 year old's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. That's America's Golden Boy versus America's Team! How do we choose? Da Boys' QB Dak Prescott is coming off a season that was both a breakout and just a plain break; after a great part of the early season last year, he broke and dislocated his ankle, ending his season. Not to be outdone, Brady apparently played the entire season -- and won the Super Bowl -- on a partially torn MCL in his knee. Definitely an android. I like the Bucs in a high-scoring close one. -Tim Surette

Tom Ellis and Lauren German, Lucifer Netflix

Season 6 available Friday on Netflix

Even the devil doesn't have infinite lives. After being canceled by Fox, saved by Netflix for Season 4, renewed by Netflix for a "fifth and final season," and then resurrected again for a surprise sixth and final season, Lucifer's charmed afterlife on streaming is coming to a close. The final 10 episodes will find Lucifer (Tom Ellis) preparing to take his place as God, not that he and Chloe (Lauren German) seem to be in a huge rush to start the job. Expect a lot of fun — there's an animated episode! — on the way to an emotional ending. Here's everything we know about Lucifer Season 6. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]





Kate

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kate Netflix

Friday on Netflix



I love when movies look utterly off-the-wall crazy, as Kate certainly does. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the titular role, an assassin who, after being given 24 hours left to live, decides to spend her final day of life exacting revenge on her enemies. Before I hit play on the trailer for this, I wondered, "Will there be a moment where someone asks Kate who she is and she replies, 'I'm Kate'?" And, reader, there certainly is. [TRAILER]





Annabelle Wallis, Malignant Warner Bros.

Friday on HBO Max (also in theaters)



James Wan is serving up more terrifying nightmares with Malignant. The Conjuring director returns to the horror genre with this movie about a woman named Madison (Annabelle Wallis), who's haunted by visions of brutal murders. When her visions turn out to be real, she'll have to dig into her past to stop the killings. -Kelly Connolly [TRAILER]