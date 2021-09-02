Join or Sign In
It's going to be a Hell of a season
Lucifer is coming to an end with Season 6. We're not ready to say goodbye yet, but at least we get to find out what happens after that heavenly cliffhanger sooner than expected. To recap where the Netflix drama left off: In Season 5, God (Dennis Haysbert) comes back to Earth to repair his broken relationship with his children, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). However, tired of being God and wanting to be with the love of his life in a different universe, he announces his retirement.
This sparks an unholy competition between Lucifer and his evil twin, Michael (also Ellis), about who can be the best ruler of the universe. And that's when all hell breaks loose. In an epic season finale battle, Michael manages to kill Chloe (Lauren German) -- after orchestrating Dan's (Kevin Alejandro) death just one episode earlier. Lucifer is forced to go up to Heaven and rescue Chloe, dying in the process. Like Chloe, he's resurrected, except he comes back with an elevated status as the new God.
The finale did leave behind a few unanswered questions: Is Chloe immortal? How is Lucifer going to take over the role of God? Will Lucifer ever put a lock on his elevator so he and Chloe can have a romantic moment in peace uninterrupted? And what exactly is Season 6 going to entail? Because it certainly can't get here fast enough.
To help count down the days to the final episodes of Lucifer, TV Guide has compiled everything we know about Season 6 so far.
The final trailer for Lucifer's sixth and final season shows Lucifer taking his time to assume his place as God. As Chloe explains, it's a big job! The trailer also teases an animated episode.
Lucifer returns in September. Netflix announced during Comic-Con at Home 2021 that Lucifer will return on Sept. 10 for its final season. They also dropped a teaser trailer, which has Lucifer claiming it is his last night in Los Angeles.
Hold on to your wings, because everyone's favorite celestials and humans will return for Season 6, including one bona fide dead guy: Tom Ellis (Lucifer/Michael), Lauren German (Chloe Decker), D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel), Rachael Harris (Dr. Linda Martin), Lesley-Ann Brandt (Mazikeen), Inbar Lavi (Eve), Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez), and, surprisingly, Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza).
Despite Dan's untimely death, orchestrated by the villainous Michael, Alejandro has confirmed fans have not seen the last of his character: "[The showrunners] found a gentle way to bring me back," he said in an interview with TV Line. "Not in the way people are going to expect him to come back [...] but I got to be there for the end in some capacity."
In December, Entertainment Weekly announced that actresses Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) and Merrin Dungey (Alias) are joining the celestial crew. Hildebrand will play Lucifer's troublemaking sister, Rory, and Dungey is Sonya, a uniform cop who "forms an unlikely bond" with Amenadiel.
Scott Porter (Ginny and Georgia) also confirmed via Twitter that he will return in Season 6 as Detective Carol Corbett.
A lot happened at the end of Season 5; Chloe announced her resignation from the LAPD so she could focus on helping Lucifer. Maze and Eve got back together. Linda reunited with her long, lost daughter, Michael got his wings cut off, and did I mention, Lucifer is God?
There will be a time jump. Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson said an interview with ET that Season 6 will begin with an unspecified time jump.
We're going beyond the fairy tale ending. Though Season 5 did feature Lucifer finally saying "I love you" to Chloe, Lucifer writer Mike Costa suggested in an interview with LCL Reviews that Season 6 will continue to dig into what happens after the characters presumably get everything they've ever wanted. "By the end of season 5 a lot of our characters achieve what they want, so the best way to tease Season 6 is to present the question that we attempted to answer when we started working on it: 'What happens after Happily Ever After?'" Costa said. "Stories tend to end after a character achieves the thing they most want, but real life continues after you get your heart's desire. So we start out Season 6 with our characters facing that reality: we got what we wanted… now what? And exploring that question makes for what's probably the most intensely character-focused season of Lucifer we've ever done. Which, honestly, is only appropriate for the final one."
We are getting Deckerstar content. Between crime solving, daddy issues, sibling rivalry, and well, dying, Deckerstar didn't get a lot of one-on-one time to be a couple in the second half of Season 5. Speaking to ET, the showrunners addressed lingering concerns about the potential lack of PDA: "We're going to see a lot more of Lucifer and Chloe together," co-showrunner lldy Modrovich said. "As far as an engagement goes...you have to just tune in and see." (But we saw him put a ring on *that* finger in the Season 5 finale!)
There will be 10 episodes. Fans can look forward to 10 episodes in the final season, all of which will drop on Sept. 10. The show's writers have shared the episode titles via their Twitter account. One of the best things about Lucifer is the episode titles and the way that the fandom jokingly theorizes which character will say the title and in which context.
The animated episode, which is Episode 3 in Season 6, is titled, "Yabba Dabba Do Me." In an interview with TV Guide, co-showrunner Joe Henderson teased the episode's connection with the pilot: "It is simultaneously the lightest and darkest episode we have ever done. And that the story connects to something from all the way back in the pilot." We don't know who says the Flintstones-related line, but my bet is Lucifer himself.
Lucifer will tackle the Black Lives Matter movement and Amenadiel's decision to join the police force. Season 6, Episode 6, "A Lot Dirtier Than That," written by Modrovich, will directly address BLM, but beyond that, the movement will be a throughline of the season. "That's a large part of Season 6. We were on Zoom just a few weeks after George Floyd had been killed, and it was in our minds," Modrovich told TV Guide. "We're a show about cops. We're solving crimes, and we felt none of us should ignore that [...] We do it from an emotional standpoint through a character's eyes, and through our emotions and care, that's the [storyline] we found."
Fun and bittersweet fact: Woodside makes his directorial debut with Season 6, Episode 7, "Save the Devil, Save the World," written by Aiyana White. In an interview with TV Insider, Woodside revealed that his episode is the last in the season to feature all the characters together. "Mine is the last episode we will get to see the entire cast, all of the characters... together all at the same time for most of the episode," he said.
It is currently unknown why the characters split up just three episodes before the season finale, but whatever the reason is... Heaven (or Hell) help us. The fans are not ready.
Lucifer Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix.