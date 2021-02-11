Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Kevin James' The Crew

The best new shows and movies on Netflix this week include Kevin James' new comedy The Crew. OK, loose definition of "the best," but it is new. You cal also watch the final movie in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before rom-com film trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and a Will Smith-hosted docuseries about the 14th Amendment. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of Feb. 12-18, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, Feb. 12 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

It's so hard to say goodbye, especially to movies as reliably delightful as the To All the Boys cinematic universe. (The TATBCU, if you will.) Always and Forever, the third and final film in the series, finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) returning from a family trip to Korea and starting her senior year in pure teen bliss alongside her boyfriend, Peter (Noah Centineo). They're having fun, they're going to prom, and they're even making a plan to attend college together at Stanford so they don't have to do the whole long-distance thing. It's all perfect until it isn't, and their relationship will face its biggest challenge yet when Lara Jean doesn't get accepted to the school of their choice. -Allison Picurro



The Crew, Season 1

Kevin James, yes THE KEVIN JAMES, stars in this NASCAR multi-camera comedy (Netflix about to open a can of laughter on y'all!) about a boys club pit crew that sees the fun end when the boss steps down and puts his daughter in charge, threatening dem boyz from havin' their horse shenanigans, dagnabbit! There's no word on whether you'll be wondering how Kevin James' character got such a hot wife, like in all his other shows. [Trailer / Monday, Feb. 15]



Everything Else

Nadiya Bakes, Season 1

"Let's bake, eat, and be happy," Nadiya Hussain says in the opening of her new cooking show. And by the time you get to that part, you're already in love with the gentle, warm tone of the docuseries that highlights the Great British Bake-Off presenter's own confections as well as those of some of the best bakers in the U.K. You're going to gain 20 pounds just watching this, but you'll do it with a smile on your face.



Buried by the Bernards, Season 1

The Bernards put the FUN in funeral services in this reality series that follows the family's Memphis business of preparing the dead for their final goodbyes. The mom looks like the breakout star from this one, i.e., she's a handful. [Trailer]



Hate by Dani Rovira

Spanish comedian Dani Rovira takes the stage and attempts to make an audience involuntarily laugh by telling humorous stories. [Trailer]



Xico's Journey

A magical, talking dog named Xico is the key to saving a mountain from being fracked to oblivion by an evil corporation in this Mexican animated feature that will teach your children about the evils of capitalism and puncturing Mother Earth's delicate skin. [Trailer]



The Big Day, Season 1

Celebrate Valentine's Day by watching other people spend millions of dollars to declare their love for each other while you eat leftover supermarket deli fried chicken alone! The first season of this reality show follows extravagant weddings in India, where rich people try to outdo each other. [Trailer / Sunday, Feb. 14]



Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Entertaining masochist Bear Grylls is back with another interactive Netflix special after I tried to kill him as much as I could with the last one. This time, the survivalist goes head-to-head with various dangerous animals, and it's up to you to decide how he survives (or perishes) with clicks of your remote. These things are dumb and fun. [Trailer / Tuesday, Feb. 16]



Amend: The Fight for America, Season 1

Will Smith hosts this docuseries about the 14th Amendment, you know, the one about equality and equal protection that the government and society frequently gloss over. [Trailer / Wednesday, Feb. 17]



Behind Her Eyes, Season 1

This psychological thriller miniseries based on Sarah Pinborough's page-turner follows a woman who has an affair with her new boss, befriends his wife, and then things get very strange. I read spoilers about the book's infamous shocking ending and there's no way anyone is mentally prepared for this. [Trailer / Wednesday, Feb. 17]



Hello, Me!, Season 1

In typical Korean television fashion, the trailer for this is pretty straightforward: A woman dressed as a crustacean gets arrested and is in a cell next to a man who likes to expose himself in front of schools, then a guy poops in a field and a young woman appears before the other woman. You watch the trailer and tell me if you can describe it better. [Trailer / Wednesday, Feb. 17]



MeatEater, Season 9 Part 2

Steve the hunter gets philosophical about murdering animals and then eats them. [Trailer / Wednesday, Feb. 17]



Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

This manga goes meta when an anime creator experiences supernatural phenomena. [Trailer / Thursday, Feb. 18]



