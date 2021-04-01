Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Concrete Cowboy, This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

This is looking to be one of the more exciting TV and movie release weeks Netflix has had in a while. The new Idris Elba Western film Concrete Cowboy is dropping, as is the new true crime docuseries This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist.

There's also the Dolly Parton-headlined concert special Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute and the miniseries The Serpent, which is about a serial killer in the '70s. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of April 2-8, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, April 2 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Concrete Cowboy

The era of horse girls has made its natural progression into the era of horse boys. This film, based on the real-life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, centers on a Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) who's sent to Philadelphia to live with his dad (Idris Elba), a cowboy who spends his time hanging out with other cowboys. It's about fathers and sons, it's about Black horse-riding culture, and it's about coming of age.



This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

In 1990, two men posing as police officers robbed Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum of $500 million in art. Over 30 years later, none of that work has been recovered, and the case remains unsolved. That infamous art theft is the subject of this four-part true crime docuseries, which digs into the mystery of who took those paintings and where they are now. The series also promises some juicy mafia drama, because it's Boston. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer / Wednesday, April 7]



Everything Else

The Serpent

There will never be enough shows about serial killers, do you hear me? Never! This one is a British miniseries about notorious murderer Charles Sobhraj (played here by Tahar Rahim) who killed a bunch of people in the mid 1970s. Jenna Coleman plays his girlfriend, Marie-Andrée Leclerc.



Just Say Yes

This Dutch rom-com has a classic premise: bride-to-be excitedly plans her dream wedding, only to be left by the groom on the day of the wedding. Luckily, a new coworker comes into her life just in time to help her heal the pain. [Trailer]



Madame Claude

In 1960s Paris, the titular Madame Claude runs a very high-profile brothel -- Marlon Brando is among the clientele; it's that kind of high-profile -- and is considered a highly influential figure, even outside the world of sex work. Everything's going great, until the arrival of a rich young woman challenges her status. [Trailer]



Sky High

This film is not, in fact, at all related to the 2005 superhero kids comedy film of the same name (which co-starred Succession's Nicholas Braun as a character named Zack Attack), as I initially assumed. It's actually a Spanish thriller about a mechanic who starts doing heists. I can live with that! [Trailer]



Family Reunion, Part 3

The third installment of this comedy catches us up with the McKellan family, who are settling into their new small-town life in Georgia after moving from Seattle. If you've never watched, it will remind you a lot of the sitcoms of yore, and not just because it stars Sister, Sister's Tia Mowry. [Trailer / Monday, April 5]



The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

Netflix is expanding its ever-growing catalog of interactive specials with this one, which is set within The Last Kids on Earth universe, where you have to help a group of kids stay alive as monsters chase them. It's like a video game but not! [Trailer / Tuesday, April 6]



Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

COVID vaccine pioneer Dolly Parton headlines this concert special that features performances from Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, and more. It's probably going to be very heartwarming. [Trailer / Wednesday, April 7]



Snabba Cash, Season 1

It's a big crime week for Netflix. This Swedish series is about what happens when Stockholm's entrepreneurial startup scene collides with the criminal world, pushing a group of people to the absolute limit as they discover what they'll do to earn easy money. [Trailer / Wednesday, April 7]



The Big Day, Collection 2

The latest installment of this Indian series follows six couples during their wedding day. [Trailer / Wednesday, April 7]



The Wedding Coach

More wedding content! Comedian Jamie Lee hosts this series where she helps struggling couples plan their nuptials. [Trailer / Wednesday, April 7]



The Way of the Househusband

Based on the manga of the same name, this anime series is about a legendary yakuza member who, years after disappearing, is discovered to be living out his days as a full-time house husband. [Trailer / Thursday, April 8]



