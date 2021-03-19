Best New Shows and Movies on Netflix This Week: Nic Cage's Jiu Jitsu, Formula 1: Drive to Survive

It's another quiet week in terms of TV and movie releases on Netflix, but there are some things on their way that you'll be able to fill the time with, like the new Katharine McPhee sitcom, Country Comfort. If you like things a little faster, the excellent Formula 1 docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns for Season 3.

There's also the environmental documentary Seaspiracy, which will remind you of all the damage you and everyone you love has done to the ocean, a new action crime series from the creator of Money Heist called Sky Rojo, and the third season of the excellent Israeli drama series Shtisel. Oh, also, Nicolas Cage is starring in a sci-fi thriller called Jiu Jitsu. These are troubled times, you might as well enjoy whatever that is. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of March 19-25, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, March 19 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

If you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, we have plenty. If you'd like to see what's coming out on Netflix in March, here's everything that's coming to the service in the month.

The Biggest Releases

Country Comfort, Season 1

If you loved Firefly Lane you're probably going to be into Country Comfort, which is a show with a completely different premise but for some reason feels like it scratches a similar itch. Katharine McPhee stars as a country singer who becomes a nanny. That's it! It's simple! Enjoy.

Seaspiracy

As most of us know, humans have absolutely ruined the planet. And, well, if you don't know that, or if you're looking to find out just how poorly we've treated the Earth, Seaspiracy is here to educate -- and terrify -- you. This doc focuses specifically on the damage we've inflicted on our oceans and the hidden issues with the global fishing industry. [Wednesday, March 24]

Everything Else

Sky Rojo, Season 1

We as a society know how good Money Heist is, so it's no surprise to see that Sky Rojo, the new series from creator Álex Pina, looks pretty great. The Spanish-language series follows three sex workers who go on the run to escape their pimp, which obviously gets pretty chaotic pretty fast.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 3

One of the best sports documentary series out there is this beautiful look at the intense world of Formula 1, with its usual intimate look at racers on the circuit, but with the added twist of coronavirus causing mayhem to the racing season. If you're a gear head -- heck, if you've ever even been IN a car -- you'll find this an easy watch. [Trailer]

Jiu Jitsu

You might think Nicolas Cage can't possibly still surprise you with the bonkers movies he chooses to act in, but know that no matter what, he will always have a new trick up his sleeve. In Jiu Jitsu -- which is not a Netflix original, but how could we not include this? -- he plays a war hero who wakes up after a mysterious accident, only to find out that there are aliens threatening the Earth (as they apparently do every six years in the world of Jiu Jitsu) and the only way to defeat them is with extensive martial arts knowledge and skill. Sometimes movies just make you say, "Why not?" This is certainly one of them. As a bonus, the movie also stars Frank Grillo and Asian martial arts superstar Tony Jaa. [Trailer / Saturday, March 20]

Navillera, Season 1

Netflix is expanding its ever-growing catalog of Korean TV with this extremely sweet-looking series about a 70-year-old man who decides to take up ballet. [Trailer / Monday, March 22]

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

The South African comedian lists all the things he's had to unlearn, which as a concept seems very relatable for this moment in time. [Trailer / Tuesday, March 23]

Caught by a Wave

An idyllic summer romance between two Italian teens faces the ultimate test. (Spoiler: It's an illness.) [Trailer / Thursday, March 25]

DOTA: Dragon's Blood, Season 1

This animated series, based on the video game of the same name, follows a Dragon Knight who is tasked with stopping a deadly demon. [Trailer / Thursday, March 25]



Secret Magic Control Agency

Hansel and Gretel (yeah, those fairy tale breadcrumb kids) are reimagined as Russian spies who are sent by their agency to fight off a witch. [Trailer / Thursday, March 25]

Shtisel, Season 3

The underrated Israeli series about a Haredi family living in an Orthodox community returns, promising all the melancholy musing of the past two seasons that's made it so beloved. [Trailer / Thursday, March 25]

