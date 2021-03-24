What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in April 2021

Jesse Mei Li and Ben Barnes, Shadow & Bone Netflix

Spring has sprung, and as usual Netflix has a variety of offerings for every taste. Genre fans have been counting the days until the arrival of Shadow & Bone, which finally drops near the end of the month. Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow& Bone stars Jesse Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan who discovers she may be the key to freeing her country from a dark void known as The Shadow Fold. Ben Barnes also stars in the fantasy series, which combines Bardugo's Shadow & Bone novel with the follow-up novel Six of Crows and debuts April 23.

On the lighter side, Gaten Matarazzo returns as host of a new season of Prank Encounters starting April 1. The second season season of the elaborate hidden camera show will involve surprises at haunted mansions and hidden burial grounds. Meanwhile, on April 2, his Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLaughlin stars in the anticipated Western drama Concrete Cowboy opposite Idris Elba.

Superlatives Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

If you've ever owned a piece of clothing that meant a lot to you, you'll want to check out Worn Stories, which is adapted from Emily Spivack's New York Times best-selling book and explores the connection between clothing and memory. The series debuts at the top of the month on April 1.

Later in the month, The Circle returns for Season 2 on April 14. The reality competition about contestants who are isolated and can only communicate through social media started out as a gimmick; now, it's just life.

On the comedy side, there's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Jamie Foxx created the series and stars as Brian Dixon, a successful business owner and bachelor who just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew Simmons). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian's going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman). The show is inspired by Foxx's real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer.

Check out everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April below.







Coming to Netflix in April

April 1

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Magical Andes: Season 2

The Pianist

The Possession

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

Tersanjung the Movie

The Time Traveler's Wife

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories

Yes Man



April 2

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High



April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3



April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach



April 8

The Way of the Househusband

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night in Paradise

Thunder Force



April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4



April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories of True Love



April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Circle

: Season 2

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?





April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die



April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into the Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper's Wife



April 18

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks

: Season 3

April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Stowaway



April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone

Tell Me When



April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4



April 28

Sexify

Headspace Guide to Sleep



April 29

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke



April 30

The Innocent

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini

: Season 2







Leaving Netflix in April

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

April 4

Backfire

April 11

Time Trap

April 12

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1



April 13

Antidote

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard



April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes



April 20

The Last Resort

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 24

Django Unchained

April 26

The Sapphires

April 27

Ghost Rider (2007)

April 27

The Car

Doom



April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30

17 Again

Blackfish

Can't Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

