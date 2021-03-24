What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in April 2021

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Get ready for Shadow & Bone
Spring has sprung, and as usual Netflix has a variety of offerings for every taste. Genre fans have been counting the days until the arrival of Shadow & Bone, which finally drops near the end of the month. Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow& Bone stars Jesse Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan who discovers she may be the key to freeing her country from a dark void known as The Shadow Fold. Ben Barnes also stars in the fantasy series, which combines Bardugo's Shadow & Bone novel with the follow-up novel Six of Crows and debuts April 23.
On the lighter side, Gaten Matarazzo returns as host of a new season of Prank Encounters starting April 1. The second season season of the elaborate hidden camera show will involve surprises at haunted mansions and hidden burial grounds. Meanwhile, on April 2, his Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLaughlin stars in the anticipated Western drama Concrete Cowboy opposite Idris Elba.
If you've ever owned a piece of clothing that meant a lot to you, you'll want to check out Worn Stories, which is adapted from Emily Spivack's New York Times best-selling book and explores the connection between clothing and memory. The series debuts at the top of the month on April 1.
Later in the month, The Circle returns for Season 2 on April 14. The reality competition about contestants who are isolated and can only communicate through social media started out as a gimmick; now, it's just life.
On the comedy side, there's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Jamie Foxx created the series and stars as Brian Dixon, a successful business owner and bachelor who just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew Simmons). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian's going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman). The show is inspired by Foxx's real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer.
Check out everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April below.
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
Magical Andes: Season 2
The Pianist
The Possession
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
Tersanjung the Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Worn Stories
Yes Man
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
Escape from Planet Earth
What Lies Below
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
The Way of the Househusband
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force
The Stand-In
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories of True Love
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
The Circle
: Season 2
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die
Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks
: Season 3
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2
Zero
Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
The Innocent
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini
: Season 2
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
Backfire
Time Trap
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
Antidote
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
The Last Resort
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
Mirror Mirror
Django Unchained
The Sapphires
Ghost Rider (2007)
The Car
Doom
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting