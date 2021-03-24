Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in April 2021

Get ready for Shadow & Bone

Diane Gordon

Jesse Mei Li and Ben Barnes, Shadow & Bone

 Netflix

Spring has sprung, and as usual Netflix has a variety of offerings for every taste. Genre fans have been counting the days until the arrival of Shadow & Bone, which finally drops near the end of the month. Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow& Bone stars Jesse Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan who discovers she may be the key to freeing her country from a dark void known as The Shadow Fold. Ben Barnes also stars in the fantasy series, which combines Bardugo's Shadow & Bone novel with the follow-up novel Six of Crows and debuts April 23. 

On the lighter side, Gaten Matarazzo returns as host of a new season of Prank Encounters starting April 1. The second season season of the elaborate hidden camera show will involve surprises at haunted mansions and hidden burial grounds. Meanwhile, on April 2, his Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLaughlin stars in the anticipated Western drama Concrete Cowboy opposite Idris Elba.

Superlatives

Here's what you may have missed this week! TV Guide's weekend editor breaks down the week's best, worst, and weirdest TV moments.

By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

If you've ever owned a piece of clothing that meant a lot to you, you'll want to check out Worn Stories, which is adapted from Emily Spivack's New York Times best-selling book and explores the connection between clothing and memory. The series debuts at the top of the month on April 1. 

Later in the month, The Circle returns for Season 2 on April 14. The reality competition about contestants who are isolated and can only communicate through social media started out as a gimmick; now, it's just life.

On the comedy side, there's Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Jamie Foxx created the series and stars as Brian Dixon, a successful business owner and bachelor who just became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew Simmons). Determined to be the best father he can be, Brian's going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman). The show is inspired by Foxx's real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. 

Check out everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April below.


Coming to Netflix in April

April 1

2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
Magical Andes: Season 2
The Pianist
The Possession
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
Tersanjung the Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Worn Stories
Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You 

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist 
The Wedding Coach 

April 8

The Way of the Househusband 

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night in Paradise
Thunder Force 

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 
My Love: Six Stories of True Love 

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 
The Circle
: Season 2 
Law School 
The Soul 
Why Did You Kill Me? 

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into the Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 

April 19

Miss Sloane
PJ Masks
: Season 3

April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway 

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone
Tell Me When

April 27

August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 

April 28

Sexify
Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke 

April 30

The Innocent 
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini
: Season 2

 

Leaving Netflix in April

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance 

April 4

Backfire

April 11

Time Trap

April 12

Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

April 13

Antidote

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious 
The New Romantic 
Once Upon a Time in London 
Thor: Tales of Asgard 

April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 

April 19

Carol
The Vatican Tapes 

April 20

The Last Resort

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 24

Django Unchained

April 26

The Sapphires

April 27

Ghost Rider (2007)

April 27

The Car
Doom

April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30

17 Again
Blackfish
Can't Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting