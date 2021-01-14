The best new shows and movies on Netflix this week include Outside the Wire, an action-packed original film starring Anthony Mackie as a butt-kicking android; the third chapter of Matt Groening's animated series Disenchanted, which is essentially Futurama in a fantasy setting; and Bling Empire, a real-life Crazy Rich Asians. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of Jan. 15-21, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, Jan. 15 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Outside the Wire

Looking for a movie where things go BOOM, the good guys get the bad guys (presumably), and a charming leading man kicks tons of butt? The Netflix original movie Outside the Wire will do the trick, as Anthony Mackie stars as a military android who teams up with a drone pilot (Damson Idris) to stop a madman with a doomsday weapon. Do you really need any more information on this?

Disenchantment, Part 3

Bean is back to fulfill her destiny as queen of Dreamland just as soon as she can get her s*** together and maybe put the bottle down for a few seconds. In other words, maybe she'll never be queen. Disenchantment, the newest cartoon from Simpsons creator Matt Groening, is a bit of an acquired taste, but the same could be said of Futurama. Give the show a chance. And like Futurama's spin on the future, the medieval/fantasy setting of Disenchantment fits Groening's "anything goes" sense of humor. [Trailer]

Everything Else

Bling Empire

This reality show is being billed as a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, which isn't a far-off description except there's no heartwarming love story at the center of it. The L.A.-based cast is indeed insane, incredibly wealthy, and Asian-American, making this a Bravo-style series full of excess and D-R-A-M-A, but there are a few human storylines in there as well, including a pair of adopted cast members on their journey to find their real parents. But mostly, you'll want to watch to see some impressive closets loaded with expensive clothes.

Carmen Sandiego, Season 4

This is the final season of the animated kids series, after which we shall never be able to know where in the world she is again. Gina Rodriguez provides the voice for Carmen. [Trailer]

Double Dad

Lay out a tarp while watching this Brazilian film, because your heart is going to burst. An adorable girl who was raised without a dad goes on a search for her real father and narrows it down to two potential men, neither of whom know the other exists and may also be the dad. It should be quite the conundrum for the girl, but instead, she's all like, "Sweet, I have double the dads." [Trailer]

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

This short documentary follows an Italian-American grandmother who approaches life's tough questions by asking, "What would Sophia Loren do?" It looks better than it sounds. [Trailer]

Hello Ninja, Season 4

Two little ninjas, a cat, and a talking dragon are about to echo through parents' homes for the next two weeks. [Trailer / Tuesday, Jan. 19]

Daughter From Another Mother, Season 1

If you're only into "traditional" families, skip this Mexican series about two families who come together after a baby mix-up at the hospital. Also, get over yourself, it's 2021. [Trailer / Wednesday, Jan. 20]

Spycraft, Season 1

Netflix is putting out roughly 4,000 docuseries per week, and this one is all about espionage tech and tactics. [Trailer / Wednesday, Jan. 20]

Call My Agent!, Season 4

With a title like that, you know this is a French comedy about a talent agency trying to keep its dwindling roster of stars happy. Sigourney Weaver appears this season. [Trailer / Thursday, Jan. 21]

