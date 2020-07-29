The only thing better than Emmy nominations? Emmy nomination reactions. Before they prepare their acceptance speeches, stars are tasked with expressing gratitude for the honor that it is just to be nominated, and even in a year of such uncertainty, that fact was no different. While some nominees used their statements as an opportunity to thank everyone who worked on their shows, or say something poignant about the state of the world, others took it a little less seriously and gifted us with some alternately funny, silly, and just plain weird reactions. And we celebrate them for that!

If we're giving out points for creativity, Don Cheadle might be the winner, but Betty Gilpin deserves her own recognition for summing up the collective mood of the year in her statement. Check out what Cheadle and Gilpin had to say, as well as some of the other best reactions from this year's Emmy nominees, below.





Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

#Glow star Betty Gilpin reacts to her Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Emmy nomination: "I really can’t stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad." pic.twitter.com/7Yg467pIHz — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 28, 2020

"To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can't stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad. In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps. Until today, apparently here in the apocalypse, these skills were about as meaningful as a worm's hymn in a canyon. I'd like to thank the cast and crew, and the Academy, and seasonal depression, and honestly Nathan Lane, and before this nomination phoenixes me out of mediocrity and I explode into ribbons just real quick the cops who killed Breonna Taylor still have not been arrested." (Find more information on the murder of Breonna Taylor here.)





Nomination: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

"Given that it's been announced on a Tuesday, I hereby regretfully decline my nomination for "Black Monday." I am a dayist. Been one for many years. My principles are my bedrock and sacrosanct."





Nomination: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jackman gave an official statement that highlighted his excitement about being nominated for his performance in the HBO film, saying, "I'm humbled by the nominations for both me and the film and excited to be named with such a talented group of actors. My immense appreciation goes out to all those who believed in Bad Education — especially the hardworking team at HBO."

But later in the day, he added fuel to the ongoing "feud" between himself and Ryan Reynolds, telling E!'s Scott Tweedie he got "lots of texts from everyone I know, [but] nothing from Ryan. But Blake [Lively]… Hang on, I'm just reading it now. 'He's devastated. He says he's not getting out of bed for three days. This is the greatest gift you've ever given me.' I don't know! That's all I got from Blake."





Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Murphy told TV Insider, "I choked on some bacon and then went from there. Unfortunately, all the clichés are ringing true in that it feels very surreal and it's such an honor. I'm so proud of everybody, just being nominated not just in acting but from hair and makeup to writing to directing to costumes, all of these people who I've grown to love so much over six years are being recognized for their amazing talent. ... This is a perfect way to finish the show. It's way more than the icing on the cake. I really don't think anyone could have hoped for anything better than this. ... I just had so much fun playing a fully fleshed out, fun, quirky character, and I'm really going to miss it a lot."





Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

"I was in the middle of a weekly Zoom cooking class with people from all over the globe, including my father who doesn't actually cook anything, he just gets a kick out of watching his daughter and granddaughter make a mess in the kitchen. We were making a cheesecake, which requires the exact weight of a toddler in cream cheese , in case you were wondering. Right as we were crushing cookies to make the crust, my father let out a yelp. Thought maybe he'd accidentally sat upon his sack, but no, it was a Google Alert! Glowing, he proudly announced that I'd been nominated for an Emmy. While I am delighted and thrilled to be nominated (and in such good company) I must admit that the greatest part about it is seeing my 85-year old father, weary from Covid-captivity, smiling and happy and hopeful. Thank you to everyone who nominated me, it's the only gift I could give my parents that they won't return."





Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

In a Twitter video, Harper gave the world the gift of his rollercoaster of a reaction to his Emmy nomination: "Thank you Television Academy. This is a huge, huge honor. I'm beside myself. I'm going to make this quick because I'm outside and I don't want to be that douchebag that's taking videos of himself in public, but I have to get back because we're actually meeting with the dog psychic because Chico's not well, and we're going to try anything to make sure our little guy's OK."





Nomination: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

"THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I'VE HAD SINCE GETTING LOCKED UP IN THE HOUSE FIVE MONTHS AGO."





Nomination: Outstanding Comedy Series

"Thank you to the members of the TV Academy for inviting us to the party! I'm guessing it'll be on Zoom, so I can just wear the top half of my tux. I also want to congratulate Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin for their well-deserved nominations. Gentlemen, it has been such an honor to work with you both. And also a big, 'without-you-I-am-so-screwed' thank you to Al Higgins, Netflix, Warner Bros, and everyone who worked their ass off on The Kominsky Method! And lest we forget — congrats to Patti Lee for her cinematography nom for Bob Hearts Abishola! LONG LIVE NETWORK TELEVISION!"





Nominations for cast, crew, and musical achievements

Emmy love for #ThisIsUs! Congrats to @SterlingKBrown, Ron Cephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, hairstyling team lead by Michael Reitz, and @SiddKhoslaMusic + Taylor Goldsmith for their original song.



Worry not: those snubbed will take it out on an emotional monologue this season. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 28, 2020

