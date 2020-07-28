Now that the full list of nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, you can count on reading a lot of nice, flowery statements from the many nominees about what an honor it is to be recognized. But you won't find another Emmy nomination reaction quite like the one William Jackson Harper just dropped after landing his first nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in The Good Place.

In a video posted to Twitter, Harper took his followers on a real journey that started with him calling out the awkwardness of filming a selfie video in public and ended with the revelation that his plans for the day include meeting with a dog psychic for his beloved dog, Chico.

"Thank you Television Academy. This is a huge, huge honor. I'm beside myself. I'm going to make this quick because I'm outside and I don't want to be that douchebag that's taking videos of himself in public," Harper said. "But I have to get back because we're actually meeting with the dog psychic because Chico's not well, and we're going to try anything to make sure our little guy's OK."

This is the most unexpected thing since Chidi's chili recipe, and we love it.

In addition to Jackson's nomination, The Good Place is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series, and co-stars Ted Danson and D'Arcy Carden also received individual acting nods alongside guest actress Maya Rudolph. Check out the full list of nominations for the 2020 Emmys here, and find out more about the event here.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.