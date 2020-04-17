We could all use an escape right now and nothing else hits quite like a quality cop show. Whether it's a Dick Wolf drama where the bad guy usually gets his due or a prestige cable series that raises complicated questions about the criminal justice system in lieu of a gift-wrapped ending, these captivating shows have a way of sucking one in for hours on end. So if you're looking for a good distraction that offers up some sense of law and order in a world filled with chaos and uncertainty, this list is for you.

From delightful comedies that prove laughter is the best form of justice to cerebral thrillers where every episode feels like a mental interrogation, this list has something for everyone.





Where to watch: Hulu

Jesse Lee Soffer, Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

If you love Dick Wolf procedurals, this one should be right up your alley. The second in Wolf's trio of Chicago-based shows, this gripping cop drama follows the elite detectives of CPD's Intelligence unit led by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) — a man who often plays by his own rules. In addition to Beghe, the show also stars Jesse Lee Soffer, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Patrick John Flueger, Tracy Spiridakos and Lisseth Chavez.





Where to watch: Amazon

Jamie Hector and Titus Welliver, Bosch Photo: Aaron Epstein

An adaptation of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, Amazon's Bosch follows the gritty life of Los Angeles homicide detective and private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Although the show rarely receives a lot of fanfare, it's quite popular, and for good reason: It has been lauded for its realistic portrayal of police work, as well as its faithful interpretation of Connelly's best-selling books. Plus, it has a sweet jazz soundtrack.





Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon, HBO's streaming apps

Idris Elba, The Wire Photo: HBO

Now is the time to get acquainted with one of the greatest shows of all time. Lauded for its realistic portrayal of urban life, this HBO series centers on the harrowing narcotics scene in Baltimore, Maryland. The Wire takes a unique and authentic approach to the genre, examining Baltimore's drug crisis from all angles including the detectives cracking down on crime, the users and dealers just trying to survive, and the bureaucratic branches struggling to keep the lid on a growing problem. And right now, HBO is offering it for free for a limited time as part of its free trial.





Where to watch: CBS All Access, Netflix

Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds Photo: Screen Grab, CBS

This CBS series follows an elite squad of FBI profilers known as "mind hunters" who use their combined expertise to identify a predator's motivations and emotional triggers, and anticipate their next move before they can strike again. Complex cases, unique characters, and Shemar Moore saying "baby girl" make this series a must-watch.





Where to watch: Hulu

Benjamin McKenzie, Southland Photo: TNT

Michael Cudlitz, Benjamin McKenzie, and Regina King star in this underappreciated series centered on the complicated lives of the officers and detectives working for the LAPD. More of a character-driven drama than a standard cop procedural, the show's more serialized approach allows its talented ensemble to shine while exploring the toll the job takes on each characters' professional and personal lives.





Where to watch: Hulu

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Photo: NBC, John P. Fleenor/NBC

Mike Schur's delightful cop comedy sparks pure joy, and we could certainly use a lot of that right now. Andy Samberg stars as Jake Peralta, an immature but talented detective forced to change his ways when Ray Holt (Andre Braugher), the stoic new commanding officer, arrives on the scene. The show's charming ensemble also includes overachiever Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), devoted family man Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), earnest hard worker Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), the incredibly intimidating but warmhearted Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), bumbling veterans Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and their wonderfully narcissistic office manager Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti), who exited the series in Season 6.





Where to watch: Hulu

Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU Photo: Barbara Nitke/NBC

I'm pretty sure Fin ( Ice-T) would have booked us for a criminal offense if we didn't include this iconic series on the list. Twenty-two seasons in and the Law & Order spin-off, which surpassed Gunsmoke to become the longest-running live-action primetime drama in television history, still feels as relevant and gripping as ever. If you're looking for something familiar and fulfilling, Mariska Hargitay's Sgt. Olivia Benson and the rest of her elite squad bringing criminals to justice should do the trick.





Where to watch: Amazon, Hulu

Idris Elba, Luther Photo: Des Willie/BBCAmerica



Watch Idris Elba and his beautiful tweed suits solve crimes in this compelling police drama about a self-destructive detective obsessed with catching murderers. The show adds a unique spin to an increasingly stale genre by incorporating psychological warfare between Elba's eponymous detective and the predator he's been tasked with stopping.





Where to watch: Netflix

David Tennant and Oliva Colman, Broadchurch

David Tennant, Olivia Colman, and Jodie Whittaker star in this stunning British drama from Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall. The murder of an 11-year-old boy sparks a police investigation and a media circus as detectives Alec Hardy (Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Colman), who aren't exactly friendly, work to solve the case and in the process, uncover disturbing secrets.





Where to watch: Netflix

Jonathan Groff, Mindhunter Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

One of Netflix's best series is this cerebral thriller executive-produced by Charlize Theron and David Fincher. Set in the late '70s, the show follows FBI agents Holden Ford (David Fincher) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) as they interview incarcerated serial killers like Edmund Kemper and Charles Manson in the hopes of better understanding them and using that intel to solve open cases. Come for the unique premise but stay for the quality writing backed by Emmy-worthy performances.





Where to watch: Netflix

Longmire Photo: Netflix

Even if westerns aren't your thing, this beautifully constructed series about a man piecing his life back together amid tragic circumstances deserves your attention. Based on Craig Johnson's bestselling novels, Longmire follows the titular sheriff who, following his wife's death, forges ahead with support from his daughter Cady and longtime friend Henry Standing Bear. The show doesn't rely on big car chases and explosive cases, but rather the subtle drama that comes with protecting a small Wyoming town filled with compelling characters both good and bad. It's a real gem.





Where to watch: Hulu

Photo: 20thCentFox/Everett Collection

Michael Chiklis leads this edgy drama as Vic Mackey, a corrupt cop who's almost as bad as the guys he puts away. As a member of the Strike Team, an experimental division of the LAPD with a questionably high success rate, he often resorts to criminal methods to solve his cases while secretly taking home a cut of his drug busts. Over the course of seven seasons, the show drew top talent like Glenn Close, Walton Goggins and Forest Whitaker.