At this stage of self-quarantine — which you're doing to protect yourself and your community, so you're not complaining — you might be getting tired of bingeing comedy series with a lot of episodes. You're running low on episodes of Superstore to watch on Hulu, and you've already watched every episode of The Office twice. You want to save all those seasons of Frasier in case this quarantine lasts another month. You're thinking about starting Schitt's Creek, but you see all those seasons and you can't bring yourself to hit the play button.

May we suggest some comedy shows you can quickly, easily binge in their entirety in one day?

The shows below are all great and require minimal time investment. All of them can be watched to completion in roughly one workday, which, depending on your situation, means you can sneakily put them on in the background while you're working from home, or they will give you something to do while you wait for your $1200 check to process — and you'll feel like you got something done. It's not a comedy marathon, it's a comedy sprint!





Two seasons, 16 episodes

The special thing about American Vandal is that it's so much better than it needs to be. The premise could have been a forgettable sketch in the middle of a Saturday Night Live episode, but instead it got expanded into a hilarious, shockingly well-written, brilliantly acted show. Describing what it is — a parody of true crime docuseries like Making a Murderer where high school students investigate who was responsible for juvenile pranks — doesn't really express how good it is. The parody is comprehensive and dead-on, and the performances are star-making, especially Jimmy Tatro as goofball prankster Dylan Maxwell in Season 1 and Melvin Gregg as alienated basketball phenom DeMarcus Tillman in Season 2, who were both so good they didn't feel like they were acting. You'll come for the silly premise, and stay because the characters are so specifically rendered. Netflix canceled it, but hopefully someone else picks it up for Season 3.





One season, six episodes

Netflix's second sketch show after I Think You Should Leave keeps that show's easy, breezy format of a short seasons with short episodes. The whole season is two hours long. This show is from Upright Citizens Brigade's first all-black sketch team, and a lot of the sketches are incisive commentaries on racial politics, like a sketch where white Robin Hood tries to rob a rich black couple. It's executive-produced by black-ish's Kenya Barris.





One season, 13 episodes

Enlisted, Fox's gone-too-soon sitcom about three very different brothers at a fictional Army base in Florida, never got a fair shake from its network, which aired most of the episodes out of order. But it's never too late to stream the series (in the right order) and enjoy it for the gem that it was. The brotherly chemistry of the show's main trio — super-soldier Pete (Geoff Stults), cynical Derrick (Chris Lowell), and big-hearted Randy (Parker Young) — gave the show both its heart and its comedic engine, and a cast of reliably scene-stealing side players like Michelle Buteau and Mort Burke kept things unpredictable. Plus, Keith David played a senior officer who just couldn't stop bringing up his fake foot. By the emotional series finale, Enlisted had found its groove as a weird show that was also capable of great sensitivity. Imagine what it could have done with a second season. -Kelly Connolly





One season, six episodes

Comedian Mae Martin co-created and stars in this semi-autobiographical series about addiction of all kinds. Martin plays a Canadian comic living in London who's a recovering drug addict. She's been clean for years, but when she enters into a relationship with George (Charlotte Ritchie), a new addiction flares up: Love. Meanwhile, George has her own relationship problems stemming from the fact that she's never been in a relationship with another woman before. Its themes, droll sense of humor, and London setting may put you in mind of Fleabag, but Martin is Canadian, so she's much more polite than Phoebe Waller-Bridge.





Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)

Two seasons, 12 episodes

Speaking of Fleabag, if you haven't watched Phoebe Waller-Bridge's opus of self-destruction yet, now is the time. The creator-writer-star plays the titular Fleabag, a caustically funny, self-loathing sex addict whose pathological selfishness ruins every relationship in her life. You'll like her, though, because she has a great sense of humor and raises her eyebrow in a jaunty way and is trying her best. She's a female anti-heroine in a way that only a woman could be, which is different than how female anti-heroines are usually written, who mostly have the same power-hungry problems as male anti-heroes. No one would ever describe Fleabag as "badass." The first season is very good, but the main event is the transcendent second season, so binge all the way through that.





Two seasons, 23 episodes

This has the most episodes of any of the shows on this list, but since it's written in the rat-a-tat, six jokes a minute style of 30 Rock, it goes by in a blur. Created by 30 Rock alum Tracey Wigfield and executive-produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the series follows a young TV news producer (Briga Heelan) whose job and personal life get complicated when her mother (Andrea Martin) gets hired as an intern at the studio. The real star of the show, though, is Nicole Richie as an anchor whose life is a panopticon. It ran for two seasons on NBC in 2017-18, and hopefully its cult following continues to grow on Netflix.





One season, six episodes

Netflix wasn't known at all for sketch comedy before last year, but now it has the biggest sketch show since Key & Peele went off the air in I Think You Should Leave, Tim Robinson's brainworm-inflicting show about male humiliation. Meet unforgettable characters like Chunky, Howie, the motorcycle aliens, and Tiny Dinky Daffy and get the phrase "You have no good car ideas" stuck in your head forever. Fun fact: a lot of these sketches started life as rejected pitches from when Robinson was a writer on Saturday Night Live.





One season, eight episodes

Apple TV+'s best series (so far) is also one of TV's easiest binges. Little America can be watched in a single afternoon because its uplifting stories of immigrants coming to America are as addictive as they are heartwarming. The anthology format keeps things fresh from one half-hour episode to the next, and the writing, from a host of people of color, is all based on true stories, adding even more realism to these seemingly far-fetched tales. But the best part of Little America is that there's no pity party for the struggles of foreigners looking for a better life in the U.S.A.; all the energy comes from the relatable determination of these brave folks, not from them enduring racism from small-minded idiots. -Tim Surette





One season, six episodes

This charming Spanish-language series from creators Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres has goth whimsy. It's like if The Nightmare Before Christmas had a dry sense of humor. It tells the story of the titular crew of friends who turn their love of horror movies into a peculiar business where they create creEeEepy installations for people who need to be spooked. Armisen has a supporting role as Uncle Tico, the world's best parking attendant. Fun fact: Julio Torres also writes for Saturday Night Live, and his voice is so strong that his sketches are easily identifiable as his own, which doesn't usually happen. He wrote "Wells for Boys," the best SNL sketch of the past five years.





One season, 10 episodes

If laughter is the best medicine, then get ready to overdose. This spin-off of Rob Corddry's Childrens Hospital follows Dr. Lola Spratt (Erinn Hayes) and Dr. Owen Maestro (Rob Huebel) as they try to save the world from a viral outbreak let loose by terrorists, and if you've ever seen Childrens Hospital before then you know the actual plot doesn't really matter. What really matters are the goofy gags, which can be so dumb that they're hilarious, and the bizarre characters they run into as the doctors scurry from one spot on the globe to another (or at least sets that sort of look like international locales). It's basically Blindspot, only intentionally funny. -Tim Surette





New Girl: The Reagan Episodes (Netflix)

15 episodes

If you're in the mood to tap into New Girl's chaotic energy but don't have time for seven seasons of a network sitcom, stick to the Reagan years. Megan Fox's underrated turn as a straightforward pharmaceutical rep who moved into the loft when Jess (Zooey Deschanel) was out on jury duty (and Deschanel was on maternity leave) gave New Girl the reset it needed coming off a rocky fourth season. Reagan's introduction in early Season 5 was a refreshing detour for the loft gang; Fox was game to get weird, and her unexpected chemistry with Nick (Jake Johnson) added a sweet touch. She returned at the end of Season 5 and again in the second half of Season 6, which integrated her more with the bigger story, but Reagan never stopped feeling like a wild card. Plus, she got one of the best lines of the show when she cut Schmidt (Max Greenfield) down to size: "Schmidt's deal is he had to Shazam 'Stairway to Heaven.'" I don't know a better insult. -Kelly Connolly





Two seasons, 18 episodes

Vice Principals kind of got overlooked when it came out, because it wasn't as fun as star Danny McBride's previous HBO comedy Eastbound & Down. It's darker and more desperate, telling the story of two high school vice principals, temperamental Neal Gamby (McBride) and slimy Lee Russell (Walton Goggins), who hate each other but team up to bring down the new principal when they feel like they've been passed over for the job. No comedy producer is better at understanding white male rage and entitlement from the inside than McBride. If you watched his more popular shows Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones and want more, this one will satisfy you. It's two seasons that were shot concurrently and tell a single closed-ended story.