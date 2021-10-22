These are the Best Comedies for You to Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Still, there can be far too many titles to review them all and harder still when it comes time to choose a single title to watch. Sometimes, the hardest thing is finding something to watch. It can be discouraging to start a movie, only to find out that it's not up to snuff, so we are here to spare you from that crushing disappointment on your next movie night. Be prepared to get your laugh on with these side-splitting titles giggles from Amazon Prime's best comedies.

15 Best Comedies on Amazon Prime

The Big Sick (2017) For fans of: Rom-coms, the immigrant experience, interracial relationships, coming of age tales Amazon Studios Nominated by the Writers Guild Awards and winner of the Independent Spirit Awards for Best Screenplay, this movie made a splash with its 2017 release. It regales us with the trials and tribulations of a Pakistani-American taxi driver and burgeoning comedian Kumail, who falls head over heels for an American woman while trying to make it big. The trouble, however, is that Kumail's parents are pushing for his consent to an arranged marriage, per cultural traditions. The couple is forced to deal with their families and so much more when illness intervenes and throws the budding relationship a curveball. Starring Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, this comedy is loosely based on their own story and battle with sickness, set to the added comedic chops of famed Knocked Up director Judd Apatow, who serves as a producer on this film. [Trailer] Watch Now

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020) For fans of: Satires, brash comedies, shock value Amazon Studios Sacha Baron Cohen continues to shock audiences everywhere with the ridiculous antics of his famed character Borat Sagdiyev from the original film. Cohen quickly discovered that he is simply too popular to go unrecognized, even undercover, so he takes a new tactic in this sequel. Instead, the film pivots to feature a new character, breakout star Maria Bakalova, who plays Sagdiyev's on-screen daughter, Tutar. In this sequel, Borat's mission is to deliver Tutar to Michael Pence as a gift in order to redeem himself and once again restore pride to the nation of Kazakhstan. Directed by Jason Woliner, the film tackles head-on modern issues, such as racism, immigration, and corruption, all while set against the dramatic backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and film throughout the Trump administration. Upon release, the film also made headlines for a surprise appearance from Rudy Guiliani, caught-on-camera in a compromising situation with Bakalova's Tutar. [Trailer] Watch Now

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) For fans of: Chick flicks, fashion, coming of age tales No list is complete without Meryl Streep's famous homage to Lauren Weisburger's hit novel. It tells the tale of a sensible, conservative, and intelligent college grad who scores the job of a lifetime working for Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly. Priestly, with her flat, unimpressed monotone, is loosely based on real-life fashion editor Anna Wintour, who even makes a cameo in the film. As protagonist Andi becomes more and more integrated into the high-stakes world of fashion, she is forced to question her own moral code and ask herself just how far she is willing to go for success. Powerhouse performances garnered Streep several awards and put a young Anne Hathway at the top of Hollywood's It list. Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt give knockout supporting performances, as director David Frankel lifts back the veil and allows a closer behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of the international fashion scene. [Trailer] Watch Now

Just Wright (2010) For fans of: Rom coms, sports fans, inspirational stories Getty Queen Latifah and Common sizzle with chemistry in this rom-com directed by Sanaa Hamri that sees Latifah as physical therapist Leslie Wright. After an injury sidelines basketball star Scott McKnight, Wright lands the job of nursing him back to health after an injury sidelines his flourishing NBA career. Intelligent and down-to-earth, Wright is largely unimpressed by the glitz and glamour of McKnight's fame. Still, as his live-in therapist, they begin bonding over time and even fall in love, but can they survive the pressures of McKnight's high-profile world? The pair will have to contend with the merging of two very different worlds, all while dealing with professional demands and even Wright's own gold-digging cousin. Basketball fans will delight in special cameos from NBA greats like Dwayne Wade, Dwight Howard, and Rod Thorn. Watch for other famous faces like Paula Patton, Phylicia Rashad, and Pam Grier, all in supporting roles. [Trailer] Watch Now

The Addams Family (1991) For fans of: Classics, family films, horror flicks Paramount Pictures Sometimes, there's nothing better than a classic. Gather the kids around a bowl of popcorn and go back to simpler times with this timeless 1991 film starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, and Christina Ricci. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, this is an homage to the original TV series and cartoon created by Charles Addams. It also garnered Anjelica Huston a nomination for Best Actress at the Golden Globes. The film features Christopher Lloyd as a con artist who poses as long-lost Uncle Fester to local eccentrics, the Addams family. He even succeeds in having the family evicted, but will they discover what he is up to before it is too late? Fun extras like Cousin It, the infamous servant that is a detached hand, and an all-too-catchy soundtrack make this film a beloved classic that is well worth revisiting time and time again. [Trailer] Watch Now

Clue (1985) For fans of: Classics, family films, games, whodunnit Clue / Paramount Pictures Another pick for family night is Clue, which brings the favorite board game to life with characters played by famous faces like Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, and Madeline Kahn. It's an older film, made back in 1985, but has become a cult classic since then from its all-star cast. The mystery begins when six guests are randomly invited to a peculiar mansion for a dinner party. However, when the host of the evening is suddenly murdered, it's up to these six strangers to abandon their roles as guests and instead become detectives on a mission to discover who among them is the real murderer before it is too late. As more and more murders occur, the stakes get higher. From blackmail to murder and intrigue, Clue keeps you guessing until the very end. Be sure to give this version a watch before the new remake comes out with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman. [Trailer] Watch Now

Get Shorty (1995) For fans of: Gangsters, satires, comedy-thrillers Get Shorty / Epix Adapted from the bestselling novel by Elmore Leonard, John Travolta assumes his now-famous role of Chili Palmer, a mobster from Miami that travels to Los Angeles to settle an outstanding debt from Hollywood producer Harry Zimm, played by Gene Hackman. However, as Chili settles into LA life, he quickly finds himself enamored with the flash of the Hollywood scene. Suddenly, he finds himself reasoning that Hollywood may not be all that different from mob life, after all. Instead, he pitches his own life story as a potential movie plot and finds love along the way with Zimm's betrothed beauty played by Rene Russo. The film is directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the same mastermind behind The Addams Family, with producers that include Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher. Travolta won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his portrayal of Chili Palmer, and the film also garnered nominations by the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. [Trailer] Watch Now

The Sweetest Thing (2002) For fans of: Rom coms, crude comedies, raunchy humor When perpetually single Christina Walters meets a handsome and charming stranger in a club, she can't help but be wooed by his boyish charm. She is out with her girlfriends, he is out enjoying a bachelor's party, and suddenly, sparks fly. He invites her to go back to the hotel room for a nightcap, but she resists, unable to make up her mind in time before she falls asleep. When she wakes up the next day, however, she immediately has regrets and wonders if she has made the biggest mistake of her life. With her girlfriends in tow, she sets out on a crazy, hilarious adventure to track down her mystery man. Enjoy a young Cameron Diaz with her familiar sidekicks, Christina Applegate and Selma Blair, for light-hearted fun between girlfriends that offers a surprisingly blunt and brash comedic take on the average rom-com. [Trailer] Watch Now

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) For fans of: Silly comedies, crude humor, raunchy humor Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo / Rob Schneider courtesy Columbia Pictures It was a hit when it came out in 1999, and it is still a hit now. Enjoy one of Rob Schneider's most beloved roles as the cluelessly hapless gigolo, Deuce Bigalow, an aquarium cleaner who just can't seem to catch a break. When he accidentally destroys the house of a professional gigolo, it is up to him to suddenly find the cash to repair it. He assumes the role of a gigolo himself, catering to a whole host of colorful and unusual characters. The movie stars Schneider, William Forsythe, Eddie Griffin, and Arija Bareikis in an unforgettable spoof of today's professional dating scene. It was director Mike Mitchell's directorial debut and is the first film produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. This is the first film with many sequels to follow, but the first iteration is still our favorite. [Trailer] Watch Now

Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011) For fans of: Heartfelt, meaning of life, dramedies This 2011 film marks a drastic change of pace for its main actors, Jason Segal and Ed Helms, who have long been known for more light-hearted and silly roles. Audiences will also be delighted by supporting actresses Judy Greer and Susan Sarandon. It tells the story of two brothers: Jeff, an easygoing free spirit, and Pat, a structured businessman with a crumbling marriage. Unemployed, Jeff still lives at home in the basement of his widowed mother's home. A simple errand to purchase wood glue turns into an unexpected journey of love, family, and brotherhood. Together, the two set on a journey to prove whether Pat's wife is really committing adultery. Along the way, they discover more about themselves and brotherhood than they could have ever imagined. What's more, the film is directed and written by a pair of real-life brothers, Jay and Mark Duplass. [Trailer] Watch Now

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) For fans of: Outrageous comedies, sex comedy, adult humor UPDATE This is one of Seth Rogen's earliest hits that shows him opposite a young Elizabeth Banks. Two platonic, cash-strapped best friends are struggling with poverty during the harsh Pennsylvania winter, and when they lose power, they decide enough is enough. They get the idea to make a porno as a quick cash-grab so they can raise enough cash to pay the bills. Hilarity soon ensues, especially as auditions commence for the film's cast. All seems to be going according to plan, but emotions soon run wild when Zach and Miri discover that their feelings may not just be platonic, after all. Suddenly, their grand plan for quick cash surfaces feelings neither one knew that they had, and their debt is forgotten as they now are forced to contend with their hearts - and under the most hilariously awkward circumstances. Director Kevin Smith assembles an all-star cast of hilarious characters, including Craig Robinson, Justin Long, and Jason Mewes for this 2008 sex comedy. [Trailer] Watch Now

Election (1999) For fans of: Political satires, dramedy, high school stories Reese Witherspoon's critically acclaimed performance in Election will transport you back to high school with this 1999 comedic satire. She plays overachieving senior Tracy Flick, who is running for Class President at her high school. Her plans are sidelined, however, by Jim McAllister, who is a teacher that is not a fan of Flick and her over-enthusiastic aspirations. Instead, he decides to take a more hands-on role during the elections when he interferes by encouraging the school jock, Paul Metzler, to run against her. His antics do not stop there, and soon it's an all-out race to the ballot box. Who will win the votes necessary to become the next student president? Directed by Alexander Payne, this film adaptation is based on Tom Perrotta's novel. It is also the recipient of nominations for an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, and a Best Film nomination by the 1999 Independent Spirit Awards. [Trailer] Watch Now

Heathers (1989) For fans of: Dark comedies, satires, high school stories Heathers / New World Pictures/Getty Images No matter how much time passes, this 1989 film still maintains a devoted cult following that seems to only grow with each passing year. Starring Winona Ryder, the film also features fellow gal pals Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker, and Penelope Milford, and Christian Slater, who plays her teen love interest. Meant to be the exact opposite of the sugary John Hughes flicks of the time, this dark comedy centers around a clique of Ohio teen girls that are all named Heather at Westerburg High. Newcomer Veronica Sawyer is welcomed into the fold but is largely unimpressed by their behavior. Instead, she partners with J.D. to take the girls out herself and make it look like a suicide. That is, until her plans spiral out of control and J.D. decides he likes his newfound power a little too much. This film marks the film debut for both writer Daniel Waters and director Michael Lehmann. [Trailer] Watch Now

I Love You, Man (2009) For fans of: Silly humor, BFF stories, weddings Photography by: Scott Garfield Wedding season is upon us, so grab your BFF and enjoy some laughs with this ridiculous comedy from leading actors Paul Rudd and Jason Segal. This is the story of what happens when a socially awkward groom-to-be sets out on a mission to find a best man - and best friend - for his upcoming wedding. Peter Kraven is a successful realtor who is about to be married to his dream girl. However, while his bride-to-be is stacking her bridesmaid's list, Peter is quickly worked into a frenzy as he realizes there is not anyone that he can have at his side on his wedding day. Then, he meets Sydney Fife at an open house and finds himself instantly taken with Sydney's carefree, laissez-faire attitude. The two become fast friends, setting the stage for the many antics that ensue on the way to the altar. [Trailer] Watch Now