The Best TV Shows to Watch Right Now Based on Shows You Already Love

It's still hard to believe The 100 is actually over, even after that insane series finale episode. If the end of The CW's epic sci-fi series about teens starting society over left you wondering what to do with yourself now that you've said goodbye to Bellamy (Bob Morley), Clarke (Eliza Taylor), and the gang, we've got more dystopian, apocalyptic, teen-centric series to watch.

Go long and check out these shows guaranteed to score with fans of The CW's All American, whether you're into the teen drama, the social issues, or the epic highs and lows of high school football. There are even (gasp) shows about other sports.

History's reality competition Alone drops rugged survivalists into remote wilderness all over the world and challenges them to stay alive. If this sounds like fun to you, here are some similar shows that range from harsh competitions featuring amateurs to educational survival shows hosted by trained professionals.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated adventure series following Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), a 12-year-old boy who teams up with his friends to end an oppressive regime using his unique ability to "bend" all four elements: water, fire, earth, and air. After you finish the series, check out these other shows about super-powered teens, embarking on magical quests, and growing up in a weird, scary world.

The Big Bang Theory, the CBS sitcom about a group of nerdy friends who know everything about science and geek culture but are clueless about love, was the biggest comedy on TV for many years until it ended in 2019. This list has comedies and light dramas with a will they/won't they like the one between Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a charismatic oddball breakout character like Sheldon (Jim Parsons), an appreciation for the scientific, or some combination of them all.

Billions fans can fill the Giamatti-sized hole in their hearts with some of these other great, Billions-esque shows. Whether it's a one percent of the one percent New York City setting, twisty legal and financial dealmaking and double-crossing, or flavorful dialogue, these shows are all a little bit Billions.

If you've already downloaded all of Black Mirror into your brain, check out these shows: most are sci-fi, some are anthologies, and some are from Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, but all of them will leave you saying, "Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?"

The shows on this list include action shows with a combination of serialized and purely episodic storytelling, a dynamic like the one between Red (James Spader) and FBI agent Liz Keen (Megan Boone), a task force with funny sidekicks, and The Blacklist's most important ingredient, James Spader himself. This list reminds us of the time we were eating breakfast octopus on the Adriatic coast with the most beautiful Romanian textile heiress...

Blindspot, NBC's action thriller starring Jaimie Alexander as a tattooed amnesiac sleeper agent and Sullivan Stapleton as her FBI handler-turned-husband, recently came to an end. Our list of recommendations for what to watch next include shows that feature some combination of action, amnesia, conspiracy, an ass-kicking heroine, an unlikely partnership between a weird loner and a federal agency, and a casual sense of humor.

There are more episodes of Bones than there are bones in the human body, so it's easy to pass a lot of time watching Bones. But if you're looking for the next show to fill that Jeffersonian-sized hole in your life, there's a little something for everyone on this list, whether you kept coming back to Bones for the electric romance between Booth and Brennan, the cool science, the freaky science, or the banter between smart hot people.

Bosch, Amazon's adaptation of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, is an authentic crime drama detailing the life of LA homicide detective and private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Our list of recommendations features other great police dramas, some murder mysteries, and shows with complicated men at their center.

There can never be enough of The Boys. Thankfully there are other shows out there that will fulfill your desire for depraved humor, ridiculous violence, and Antony Starr's jaw. In our list of recommendations of shows like The Boys, you'll find new takes on superhero shows, dark adaptations of comic books, and series featuring The Boys cast members, and they're all pre-approved to be good.

Shonda Rhimes' new series Bridgerton showed that period pieces don't have to be stuffy melodrama for your grandmama. They can be titillating tales of sins and secrets among attractive aristocrats. Here's a list of more shows that scratch the same itch, whether you're looking for lustful hookups, copious amounts of scandal and gossip, or the surprisingly modern tone of historical dramas reworked for today's audiences.

Picking up 34 years after the events of The Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai reunites its stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their roles as Daniel and Johnny to examine what happens when their rivalry reignites vis-à-vis their teenage children who are also — you guessed it — into karate. Here are more shows that tap into nostalgia, feel-goodness, and punching.

Criminal Minds, a CBS drama that ran for 15 seasons, followed the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), which hunted down disturbing killers using crime scene evidence and victimology to create personality profiles. If you've already watched the entire show and are looking for shows like it, check out our list of recommendations, which features other CBS procedurals, shows about serial killers, and more.

The Crown Season 4 delivered one of the series' best seasons yet. But if you're all finished with The Crown and looking for something to fill that Crown-shaped hole in your heart until whenever Season 5 arrives, here are some shows — from more historical dramas to docuseries to yes, baking competitions — that might do the trick.

Netflix's Cursed tweaks the legend of King Arthur by telling his familiar story through the eyes of Nimue, aka the Lady of the Lake, a fey whose growing powers are feared by locals. Whether you are looking for a medieval setting, a strong female character with magical powers, or women hacking things up with swords, we've conjured up seven shows that fans of Cursed will love.

If you enjoyed Spike Lee's Vietnam War film Da 5 Bloods and are looking for something similar to watch, you have a lot of options, because there are so many different parts of the movie to choose from. This eclectic list features seven movies that thematically connect with all the different parts of Da 5 Bloods.

Netflix's popular German sci-fi series Dark features multiple generations of four interconnected families caught up in a wibbly-wobbly time-travel mystery involving the apocalypse. After you finish the final season, check out these other great sci-fi shows featuring time travel, intricate world-building, and maybe even the multiverse.

The Netflix series, starring Lily Collins as an ambitious millennial with a master's degree in marketing who is skilled at social media strategy and is meant to bring an American perspective to the French firm her company recently acquired, gained a lot of attention, and not always the good kind of attention. But it's hard to resist a coming-of-age story set in a beautiful foreign city. Our list features more young women making their way up in their field of choice, with some romance thrown in as well.

In a lot of ways, Euphoria is a singular show. (Not much else on TV will give you an Emmy-winning Zendaya performance and a character who writes Harry Styles fanfiction.) The good news, though, is that as nitty and gritty as Euphoria is, it's not the first thing on TV to explore the darker sides of teenhood. Check out these other shows that capture those cursed high school years.

Looking for epic sci-fi shows like The Expanse? Or other genre shows with complex mythologies? We've curated a list of other TV shows that feature great sci-fi storytelling, complex political maneuvering, and bleak morals quandaries. So if you like The Expanse, these are the shows you should watch next.

Extraction, Netflix's latest action extravaganza, stars Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary who goes to a foreign country on a mission and shoots his way out after being double-crossed. Our list of recommendations features movies starring other big-name actors with big guns, rock-solid tales of revenge, and Asian action films that let the punching do the talking.

FX's American crime story inspired by the Coen Brothers' classic 1996 movie is an anthology series from Noah Hawley in which every season is set in a different time and features a different cast, but are all linked by a thematic interest in greed and the movement of money as well as a visual inventiveness that elevates them over most other TV shows stylistically. Our list of shows like Fargo is a collection of crime anthologies, visually striking shows, and shows with quirky ensemble casts.

Maybe you enjoy Firefly Lane for the earnest tale of two lifelong friends, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). Maybe you're into the romantic drama. Or maybe you like Firefly Lane because you find it absolutely ridiculous. Whether you love-watched it or hate-watched it, you probably finished it so fast that you're dying for more. Check out our list of more shows about women who are bonded for life.

While you could always deal with missing Fleabag by invoking Andrew Scott's "hot priest" and trying to convince yourself "it'll pass," you could also just take a look at some of TV Guide's recommendations for the best shows that might remind you of Fleabag, from another of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's television ventures to tragicomedies starring complicated protagonists to more shows featuring unique romances.

Friends is an iconic comedy series, but if you've already watched it more times than you can count, check out our recommendation list that features the best hangout comedies, shows inspired by Friends, and shows featuring Friends cast members that Friends fans will definitely love.

It's been over 10 years since Game of Thrones premiered and changed television, and you may or may not still be sitting around wishing you could see Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Sansa (Sophie Turner) on your TV screen one more time, but you might also want to try something new. If you don't know where to start, TV Guide has recommendations for more gripping historical dramas, escapist fantasies, and series that star Game of Thrones alums.

Just because you won't get to enjoy another vicarious cup of coffee at Luke's Diner or witness Lorelai (Lauren Graham) randomly turn into a weather woman whenever she smells snow doesn't mean there isn't still something worth watching next. Here are a few ideas for what to watch next if you loved Amy Sherman-Palladino's fast-talking Gilmore Girls.

If you're on the edge of your seat waiting to find out what's next for Ginny & Georgia's titular mother-daughter duo, this list has something for every kind of fan of the addictive Netflix series, including more mother-daughter shows, good people doing crimes, and addictive high school dramas.

Good Girls has blown up online thanks to the Netflix bump, and we're all better off for it. We've rounded up more shows about good (or, well, relatively good) people doing crime, morally conflicted protagonists, and complicated moms guaranteed to keep you entertained.

All the little elements that make Good Witch such a fun series -- visiting the town of Middleton is like a pure shot of sweetness that's strangely addictive, and when you add in the little secret that there are witches, it gets even better -- are also found in these shows, so if you're looking for something similar to Good Witch to watch next, check out our recommendations.

If you don't want to revisit Gossip Girl while waiting for the new series but still want to experience the highs and lows of the teen soap, which was a satire as much as it was a glorification of wealth and extravagance, you should check out our recommendations. Several of which feature a division of the haves and have-nots and continue to explore wealth and all that comes with it. Others are just really good teen dramas. If you like Gossip Girl, these are the shows you should watch next.

The Great British Baking Show is therapy for those of us looking for a reality series with warmth. If you're in need of some chill reality competition shows featuring positive energy and supportive contestants, or just need a series that will help you relax, check out these programs.

Hulu's intense drama stars Elisabeth Moss as Handmaid-turned-enemy of the state June Osborne, whose quest to bring down the totalitarian Republic of Gilead grows bloodier by the year. Whether you're looking for more dystopias, women surviving in a sexist society, or people undermining the government, you'll find something on this list to enjoy (even if you enjoy being miserable).

Bryan Fuller's Hannibal, which tells the story of the complex relationship between cannibalistic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), is a striking piece of art. These shows also feature charismatic serial killers and the people who are likewise obsessed with understanding them. Seriously, there are more than you'd expect.

The wacky but heartfelt CW dramedy Hart of Dixie is a fish-out-of-water story starring Rachel Bilson as a New York City doctor who moves to a small town in Alabama. Our list of recommendations features heartwarming shows set in eccentric small towns, plenty of romance, and medical professionals who've relocated and started over.

The Haunting of franchise is one of the most popular horror franchises on TV now, with chilling scares coming just as often as thoughtful commentary on our own fears. We've got some ideas for a few other series and movies Haunting of fans might enjoy, from dramas that also leave you with an eerie feeling to shows that explore the infinite and grief in thoughtful ways just like both shows did. Here's what to watch if you liked The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Canadian drama Heartland has more than 200 episodes under its belt and is currently in its 14th season, but fans of the series can never get enough of the show. We've lassoed the best shows for horse girls and fans of Heartland to watch next, including family dramas set in small towns and on ranches, series about young women and their special bonds with horses, and shows about persevering through the struggles of life.

Homeland, a political thriller starring Claire Danes as a CIA officer and Mandy Patinkin as her mentor at the agency, traveled the globe throughout its eight seasons on Showtime. Our list of recommendations takes you further undercover and features tense stories of espionage, globe-trotting action dramas, and pulse-pounding games of cat-and-mouse.

HBO's Insecure is so much more than a show: It's a movement, a mood, and a whole culture. It is a hyper-real, hyper-specific look at Black women in 21st century Los Angeles. Our list of recommendations includes other good shows that depict Black women juggling friendship, love, and a career.

Justified, based on a short story by crime author Elmore Leonard, is a modern Western starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as his quick-witted foe Boyd Crowder. Our list of recommendations features other recent TV Westerns with complicated relationships, stylish crime dramas, and some of the best dialogue on television.

The Last Dance, ESPN's sensational docuseries following Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' final championship season, gave us our sports fix when we needed it most. Our list of recommendations features other documentaries that directly expand on stories that were part of The Last Dance, profiles of Michael Jordan-esque sports figures, and great basketball documentaries.

It seems as if there's always an episode of one of the Law & Order franchise series on at any time on any day, especially now that Law & Order: Organized Crime is joining the enduring crime procedural pantheon. If, however, you're in the market for something new to watch but still want a show that checks off some of the Law & Order boxes, we have a few recommendations that should fit the bill.

While we wait for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2, we're just going to have to watch some other shows like Lucifer, including at least one other based on a Neil Gaiman property, that will tide us over. We've put together a list of shows like Lucifer that feature supernatural cops, hunky Welshmen, and timeless romances that will give you your fix while you wait for the rest of Lucifer Season 5.

Waiting for new episodes of Disney+'s The Mandalorian can be excruciating. Gotta get your Baby Yoda fix! From sci-fi epics to space westerns to just plain westerns, these shows will keep you busy while you wait for new episodes of The Mandalorian.

The NBC drama Manifest has its hooks in fans, using the tried-and-true formula of throwing mystery on top of mystery until our brains are twisted in knots. We've gathered up several other shows that share a lot of DNA with Manifest. You'll find doomed flights, disappearing and reappearing people, and sci-fi mysteries involving death and destiny.

Monk has been a soothing rewatch lately (it really is a jungle out there), but Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) isn't the only TV detective with a knack for cracking impossible cases while annoying everyone in the room. TV Guide has rounded up some of the best character-driven crime shows to fill that Monk-shaped hole in your life.

The OA, Netflix's one-of-a-kind fantasy/sci-fi experience, stars co-creator Brit Marling as Prairie, a young woman who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years and calls herself The OA, but more important, she is no longer blind. Our list of recommendations features twisty sci-fi shows, series that may or may not be about the multiverse, and plenty more that will make your head hurt (but in a good way).

It's OK to watch something other than Kevin spill a big bowl of chili for the 136th time, which is why we've compiled this list of shows that will help you ween yourself off The Office by expanding your TV watching just beyond Scranton. And we're not including the obvious picks like Parks and Recreation and The Office U.K., because you've seen those already.

If you can't get enough of Emma's (Jennifer Morrison) magical fairy-tale journey, you might find yourself looking for more shows that sweep you away to enchanted realms or keep you hooked with swoon-worthy romances, which is where we come in. Below is a list of shows like Once Upon a Time that any good Oncer should absolutely check out.

Outer Banks, Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama that pits the haves against the have-nots on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, is a soapy melodrama about John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends' search for lost treasure during one fateful summer. Our list of recommendations features shows that are also set in picturesque locales, explore young love, and are also filled with more soap than a case of Irish Spring.

If you're looking for more shows featuring someone forced into a life of crime, violent battles between drug cartels, or families hiding secrets, we've put together a list of shows that will tide you over. From the show that paved the way for Ozark to some undiscovered gems that follow the same model, these shows will provide the next best thing.

HBO's take on Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys and gives the classic character a backstory soaked in trauma from World War I. Not all of the shows featured on this list have Rhys in them, and not all of them are set in the 1930s, but they all have something in common with Perry Mason that we think you'll like.

Project Power is a Netflix action movie about a drug that gives people superpowers for five minutes at a time. Our list of recommendations features superhero movies that aren't based on existing characters, superhero shows set in New Orleans, and another Jamie Foxx action movie for good measure.

Psych, USA's comedy about a fake psychic detective and his best friend and somewhat reluctant partner in crime, ran for eight seasons and now has two feature-length films under its belt. Our list of recommendations features shows that are full of the same camaraderie between best friends, plenty of eccentric murders, and more of USA's Blue Skies.

Showtime's crime drama Ray Donovan, starring Liev Schrieber, ran for seven seasons starting in 2013 and becoming Ray Done-avan in 2020, bringing to an end one of the grittiest, Schrieberest shows on TV. Our list of shows like Ray Donovan feature brooding protagonists, criminal underworlds, and the dirtier side of Los Angeles.

If you're missing the people of Schitt's Creek, there are plenty of other series out there that will remind you of the best of the Rose family and the kooky town they came to love. Whether you're looking for another sitcom about a chaotic family, one with three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters, or just something that serves up smart, fast-paced comedy, this list has the show for you.

Netflix's teen fantasy follows a young woman named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) who discovers that she is a Grisha, which means that she is in possession of a power that allows her to summon the sun. TV Guide's list of recommendations for what to watch next includes YA dramas about teens with mystical powers to intricate fantasies with big, expansive worlds.

The Gallaghers aren't the only dysfunctional family out there. Whether you love Shameless for its focus on its core family, its depiction of existence as a poor person in America, the jokes, the tears, or even if you're only there to see what happens to Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), this list has something every kind of fan will have fun watching next.

FX's biker drama Sons of Anarchy followed the violent exploits and complicated internal politics of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. Our list of recommendations features more macho soaps about the bonds of brotherhood, dramas exploring power dynamics and criminal organizations, and/or shows with heart-pumping action.

The only thing wrong with The Sopranos is that it has a tendency to ruin you for so many other shows. But if you've worn out your remote rewinding the final seconds of David Chase's groundbreaking HBO drama and are looking to dive into a new challenge, you can always check out these great series that capture different elements of The Sopranos' appeal, whether you're looking for more layered antiheroes, brutal criminal dramas, or nuclear families with big problems.

Watching Netflix's sci-fi adventure series Stranger Things feels like watching a movie from the '80s. Our list of recommendations includes shows that have pieces of what makes Stranger Things so special, like parallel dimensions or a tight band of charismatic kids or '80s nostalgia. There are also classic shows that influenced Stranger Things.

Suits, USA Network's long-running legal drama, follows Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), an arrogant but charming lawyer, and his fraudulent but brilliant protégé Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Our list of recommendations features other memorable USA shows, even more excellent legal dramas, and programs that include central bromances.

Supernatural said goodbye after 15 seasons of our favorite brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester slaying demons to classic rock tunes. Yes, a Supernatural rewatch is definitely in order for everyone, but what else can you watch now that Baby is parked in the garage for good? We've come up with a list of shows that all Supernatural fans should watch next. Most deal with the supernatural, some feature sibling bonds, and others feature investigators trying to explain what nothing else can.

Superstore has closed its doors. NBC's clever workplace comedy signed off in March after six seasons flying under the radar as one of the best sitcoms on TV. If you're looking to fill the void left by the employees at the Ozark Highlands Cloud 9, look for a silver lining in these other shows that scratch a similar itch — even if they don't have the absolute legend that is Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi).

Sweet Magnolias, Netflix's new romantic soap starring Joanna Garcia Swisher as a soon-to-be-divorced mother of three who finds a chance to start over with a hunky former Major Leaguer in South Carolina, is a swoon-worthy story laced with small town charm. Our list of recommendations features other series with sweeping romances, shows with quaint small town atmosphere, and dramas that explore second chances at love.

Sometimes, all you want is a nice comforting show like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan where you can relax in the comfort of international disputes, terrorist attacks, and wild shootouts in the back alleys of some third-world country. If you're looking for more political thrillers to watch while you wait for the next season, take a look at these shows that feature action and political intrigue.

TV Guide has compiled a list of shows that can be just as cathartic and emotional as This Is Us, whether you're also looking to process some grief, relate to complicated family dynamics, or get gut-punched by time tricks you didn't know were happening. Some of these choices may be shows that you've heard of and we'll explain why they make a great complement to This Is Us, but we also hope you discover some new emotional gems that you can fall in love with.

Ted Lasso was the feel-good show of 2020, becoming the unexpected balm we needed during a heinous year. If you're looking for similar shows to pass the time, TV Guide has compiled a list of other feel-good shows, more sports comedies, and shows with lovably dysfunctional ensembles. You'll find something on this list that will make you laugh out loud.

Saying goodbye to Netflix's YA rom-com To All the Boys trilogy isn't easy. But if Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) have to bravely move forward with their lives, so must we! After To All the Boys: Always and Forever wraps up their story, get your rom-com fix with these movies and shows that offer joy, fun, and heartfelt coming-of-age stories.

Based on the graphic novel series by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows seven orphans who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire to form a superhero team, only to separate for years and learn that their adoptive father has passed away and an apocalypse is imminent. Did I mention that one of the heroes is half-ape, another is a time-traveler, and another is a ghost? The Umbrella Academy is weird, y'all. Here are more superhero team-up and stop-the-apocalypse shows.

There's an itch only Armando Iannucci's acerbic, screwball series can scratch, and there are so many jokes and gags only Veep could pull off (how many other pieces of entertainment are going to give us Julia Louis-Dreyfus walking into a glass door?), but rest assured that it's possible to love again. We're here to help with this list of biting comedies.

We can't get enough of History's epic historical drama about badass dudes with funny haircuts fighting their enemies and each other for power. If you're here for more history or just here to see someone get their head cut off, you'll find what you need in these shows that are similar to Vikings.

Netflix's Virgin River follows a nurse practitioner who moves to a remote Northern California town to start over and heal from a series of traumatic heartbreaks. Our list of recommendations features more heartwarming romances, emotional family dramas, and shows about starting over in small towns.

The Walking Dead will shuffle back onto AMC later this year to finish its tenth season. But if you're looking for more shows to watch in the meantime, our list of recommendations includes other zombie shows, other post-apocalyptic shows, other horror shows with a strong dramatic bent, and other shows made by people who also make The Walking Dead.

Netflix's Warrior Nun is a comic book-based series that follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman who is given a second chance at life when an angel's halo embedded in her back revives her from the dead and she becomes part of an elite and secret order of nuns tasked with tracking down and killing demons on Earth. Once you finish the first season, check out these other supernatural shows that feature chosen ones, equally wild premises, and unconventional heroines.

Wynonna Earp is the best show about a wisecracking demon-slayer who just so happens to be the great-great-granddaughter of legendary gunslinger Wyatt Earp. Our list of similar shows also include fierce heroines, have plenty of humor, and one even has an exceptionally good-looking gunslinger.

Whether you watch The X-Files for the horror, the romance, the government conspiracies, or the reminder that the world is fundamentally chaotic and unknowable, our list of shows like the Fox classic has something for every kind of fan. Here are the shows you should check out next.

Darren Star's soapy drama follows Liza (Sutton Foster), a woman in her 40s pretending to be (drumroll please) younger and her well-dressed pals of varying ages. Whether you watch Younger for the workplace friendships, Liza's love triangle with Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Charles (Peter Hermann), or the drama caused by her massive secret, there's something on this list to satisfy every kind of Younger fan.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network's neo-Western soap about the Dutton family, the owners of America's largest ranch who are constantly fighting with outside wannabe usurpers and among themselves. This list of similar shows features some dysfunctional family dramas, a contemporary Western, an engrossing crime thriller, and a macho soap.

