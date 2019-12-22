Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

Compared to competitors like Netflix, Disney Plus, or Amazon Prime, Hulu's holiday movie offerings leave a lot to be desired. The TV-centric streaming service doesn't have that many holiday movies, and the ones it does have aren't particularly notable. But there a few fun ones. These are the best Christmas movies on Hulu.

The Spirit of Christmas

This infamous holiday flick is the one where a real estate broker tasked with selling an old inn falls in love with the ghost who haunts it.

Home for the Holidays

There's great '90s style in this Jodie Foster-directed comedy. Look at Robert Downey Jr.! The all-star cast is led by Holly Hunter, and also features Anne Bancroft, Charles Durning, and a My So-Called Life-era Claire Danes.

Daddy's Home 2

Mel Gibson as Mark Wahlberg's dad is inspired Catholic casting, especially because Mad Max is only 15 years older than Dirk Diggler.

A Fairly Odd Christmas

It's a live-action Fairly Oddparents movie with Drake Bell as Timmy Turner, whose Christmas wish was for a burner.

Krampus Unleashed

The evil demon who punishes bad children ruins Christmas in this low-budget horror movie. I'm truly not exaggerating when I say Hulu's Christmas movie selection is lacking. Check Netflix instead.

