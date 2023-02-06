X

Bally Sports Channels Are Now Available on FuboTV

The sports-centered streaming service just got a lot more fan friendly

Jess Barnes

As of February 6, the sports-centered live TV streaming service FuboTV is carrying Bally Sports Networks. With the newly added channels, sports fans will be able to watch their favorite local sports teams when games are exclusive to the team's regional sports network (RSN). 

The RSNs are available on all FuboTV subscription tiers, which start at $74.99/mo. 

Previously, DIRECTV STREAM was the only live TV streaming service to offer the networks. 

Note that customers in areas that are offering a regional sports network, including the newly added Bally Sports Networks, will see a Regional Sports Fee on their monthly bill. The Regional Sports Fee is based on the number of RSNs received in your area based on ZIP code. Those will access to one RSN will have a fee of $10.99/mo. and those with access to two RSNs will have a fee of $13.99/mo. FuboTV customers cannot opt out of the fee. 

Here's a full list of the Bally Sports Networks now being carried on FuboTV

*Bally Sports San Diego and Bally Sports Great Lakes will launch later, before the start of the 2023 MLB Season

Bally Sports Networks on FuboTV

Network  Teams
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Phoenix Suns Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Orlando Magic Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Bally Sports SoCal Los Angeles Clippers Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves Carolina Hurricanes Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets Memphis Grizzlies
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Miami Heat Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
