Audible Premium Plus Deal: Get Four Months For $6/Mo. — Save 60 Percent

Want to listen to a new audiobook month after month? If that's the case, then Amazon has an incredible deal for you.

Right now, you can score four months of Audible Premium+ for $6/mo. -- that's a 60 percent savings. After the four months is over, the price jumps back up to its usual $15/mo. However, you can cancel it at anytime, so you can just use it for four months -- or you can keep subscribing and listen to new audiobooks for as long as your little heart desires.

But act fast and sign up now, this promo expires on December 31.

Save 60 percent on Audible Premium+ subscription. Getty Images

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Here's how Audible Premium+ works: You'll receive one free credit for every month you're subscribed to the service. You can then use each credit to get an audiobook of your choice. One credit roughly equals one audiobook, so if you'd like to listen to more in a month, you'd get a 30 percent discount on purchases -- or just wait until the next month to get another free credit.

Audible Premium+ offers thousands upon thousands of originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more from just about every genre of fiction and non-fiction. The service is available on the Amazon Appstore, Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and various web browsers, including Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

