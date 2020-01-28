Though Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is sadly no more, there's still a whole host of heroes left on Arrow who need to honor to their leader and friend, and none more so than John Diggle (David Ramsey). We saw him first meet Oliver in the pilot episode of Arrow, and in the series finale, it feels appropriate that it's now time for him to say goodbye.

In what Ramsey describes as a "reflective, monumental, and grateful" finale, we'll see Team Arrow, (plus a few other familiar faces) cope with the loss of the man that inspired them all to be heroes. In doing so, they'll hopefully take fans through the mourning process — not just for Oliver, but for this beloved show — along with them

"I think the episode is an expression of gratitude to our fans and to the people who've invested themselves in [the show] for the past eight seasons," Ramsey said.

Fans should expect more than a few surprises along the way, though the biggest one was shared last year — Emily Bett Rickards will return as a mournful, but unfailingly devoted Felicity Smoak. After all, it wouldn't be a real finale without the third member of the Original Team Arrow!

"Me and Stephen always say, thank God that she came because it was just two guys brooding in a basement for several episodes before she showed up. We were lucky to have her," Ramsey said. "The show kept on experiencing lightning in a bottle over and over again, and she was one of those experiences."

Before you even ask, yes, Felicity and Oliver's love story will be honored in the finale, especially when it comes to the adult-version of their daughter, Mia (Katherine McNamara). But that's not the only relationship that will get a nod before all is said and done. The finale actually pays ample tribute to the brotherhood between Oliver and Diggle that's been building for the past eight years. Considering Diggle couldn't actually be there either of the times Oliver sacrificed himself in Crisis, it's a fitting way to cap their story.

"There was a very nice moment between me and Stephen as our first A.D. Mark Bunting was announcing everyone's a wrap," Ramsey said of his final moment with Amell while filming the series finale. "Stephen went through a moment where he talked about he and I first meeting and even then it was the beginning of a budding friendship off-camera that really extended to an on-camera friendship as well. It's sad to say goodbye to that, to that piece of it. But also, we're both very happy about what we did."

Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye, a one-hour special, will air Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c, followed by the Arrow series finale at 9/8c on The CW.