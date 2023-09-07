Much like Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) on that Grecian beach, we ordered two more Cosmopolitans when it was announced And Just Like That... is getting a third season. The Season 2 finale ended things on a promising note, with Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) saying a temporary goodbye and that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) phone call potentially leaving the door open for more. (Hey, we can dream.) But there's so much more story to tell: Will Carrie be a good cat owner to Shoe? Will Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Harry (Evan Handler) ever figure out how to use that cell phone? Will Nya (Karen Pittman) make another soufflé? We can't wait to find out.

We'll update this post as we learn more about the third season of the Sex and the City spin-off. Here's everything we know about And Just Like That... Season 3 so far.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mario Cantone, And Just Like That... Craig Blakenhorn/Max

And Just Like That... Season 3 latest news

Ahead of the Season 2 finale, Max confirmed that the series would return for a third season. "We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement. "And Just Like That… here comes Season 3."

And Just Like That... Season 3 release date prediction

With the ongoing actors and writers strikes affecting most TV productions, there's currently no telling when And Just Like That... will return.

And Just Like That... Season 3 cast



No casting announcements have been made yet, but we can probably expect Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis to return for Season 3. We'll have to wait and see about the many characters who orbit the ladies, like Mario Cantone's Anthony, David Eigenberg's Steve, Sarita Choudhury's Seema, and, of course, Sara Ramirez's Che.

The real question is... was that brief phone call really the last we've seen of Samantha? For now, Michael Patrick King isn't promising anything: "Fans seem to be having their own expectations in such a micro way that I can't even get into the conversation," he told Variety. "I really thought it was a little treat, and I would never build any expectations on more."

How to watch And Just Like That...



And Just Like That... is available to stream on Max.