The very best holiday of the year is here, and yes, we are talking about Galentine's Day, the holiday dedicated to female friendships that was founded by Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her Pawnee crew in Parks and Recreation. Celebrated on Feb. 13 — one day before Valentine's Day, of course — Galentine's Day is the rare pop culture holiday that has given way to real-life festivities because who doesn't want an excuse to shower all of the women in your life with love and prizes? This year, like she has in the past, series lead Amy Poehler is commemorating the occasion with some of the other stars of the show.

Poehler, who portrayed Leslie Knope in the hit NBC comedy, appeared on Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she revealed that her guest list for this year's Galentine's gathering includes fellow Parks and Rec alums Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), and Kathryn Hahn (Jennifer Barkley). That's the exact same group of women who joined her in 2018, but only Jones and Plaza were able to make it to last year's get-together.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we've got to cry happy tears into a plate full of waffles while we imagine all of the cool things these women will be talking about during this year's Galentine's Day event.

