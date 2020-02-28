Cloud 9 is losing a key team member. America Ferrera will be leaving Superstore at the end of the fifth season, TV Guide has learned.

Ferrera has starred in the NBC sitcom as Amy Dubanowski since 2015. In addition to her starring role, Ferrera is also an executive producer on the series and has directed several episodes. Her final episode, the Season 5 finale, is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 16. NBC has already renewed Superstore for a sixth season.

"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," Ferrera said in a statement. "Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

The news of Ferrera's departure from the series is likely devastating for Superstore fans, who are deeply invested not only in Amy's journey but in her relationship with Jonah (Ben Feldman). However, all has not been entirely smooth with the couple this season, as Amy's hesitancy to speak out against the new corporate overload Zephra clashed with Jonah's continued desire to unionize earlier this season. Could this have been hinting that their differing priorities will lead to a split by the season's end? Will Amy get yet another promotion that will take her away from the store? Who will replace her as the manager? And what will Dina (Lauren Ash) think of it all?

These are all questions we wish we didn't have to ask, but we'll just have to tune in to Ferrera's final episodes to find out the answers.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.