Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 23

Making the Cut is getting tossed down the chute like white pants after Labor Day. Just a few days after the Season 3 release of Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion reality competition series, Making the Cut has slipped all the way down to the seventh spot on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list. However, like All or Nothing: Arsenal, Making the Cut is released weekly, so expect it to reappear on the list each week. Reacher, previously displaced by Making the Cut, has punched its way back up to No. 5. I hope Reacher never leaves the list.

The most popular movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're also doing you a solid by letting you know which ones are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

Upcoming new releases on Prime Video:

Samaritan - Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26)

- Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero who comes out of hiding after a young fan finds him in this dark superhero film. (Aug. 26) Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - A look at the life and career of rapper Lil Baby. (Aug. 26)

Prime Video's recent releases:

Making the Cut Season 3 - It's not Project Runway, but it's close! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host this reality competition between fashion designers. (Aug. 19)

- It's not Project Runway, but it's close! Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host this reality competition between fashion designers. (Aug. 19) Todo Por Lucy Season 2 - A remake of I Love Lucy, set today and in Spanish. Vitameatavegamin is a CBD drink now. Seriously! (Aug. 19)

- A remake of I Love Lucy, set today and in Spanish. Vitameatavegamin is a CBD drink now. Seriously! (Aug. 19) Sprung (Freevee) - It's not Raising Hope, but it kind of is! Greg Garcia's new comedy reunites Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton as offbeat Robin Hood types who steal from bad rich people and keep it. (Aug. 19)

- It's not Raising Hope, but it kind of is! Greg Garcia's new comedy reunites Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton as offbeat Robin Hood types who steal from bad rich people and keep it. (Aug. 19) Robocop (2014) - The not-as-good-as-the-original adaptation starring Joel Kinnaman. (Aug. 20)

Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 22, 2022

Chris Pratt, The Terminal List Justin Lubin/Amazon Studios

For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts

Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence

Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone

Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7





Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum, Making the Cut James Clark/Prime Video

For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving

Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum

Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes

Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots

Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Aug. 23