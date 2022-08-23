Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 23

Join or Sign In
Making the Cut is slipping, but it will be back
Making the Cut is getting tossed down the chute like white pants after Labor Day. Just a few days after the Season 3 release of Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum's fashion reality competition series, Making the Cut has slipped all the way down to the seventh spot on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list. However, like All or Nothing: Arsenal, Making the Cut is released weekly, so expect it to reappear on the list each week. Reacher, previously displaced by Making the Cut, has punched its way back up to No. 5. I hope Reacher never leaves the list.
The most popular movies and shows on Prime Video are listed below, but we're also doing you a solid by letting you know which ones are worth watching. And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Top 10 shows and movies list for Aug. 22, 2022
For fans of: Baseball yuksters, queer stories, killer casts
Is it good?: This delightful remix of the 1992 film goes deeper into important topics but still stays fun
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Superheroes, superjerks, superviolence
Is it good?: It's one of TV's best, and certainly the best satirical superhero series
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Sweaty A-listers, Romancing the Stone
Is it good?: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum make for a fun pair of novice adventurists in this crowd-pleasing genre blend
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Heroes in the Ron Howard style, cave diving
Is it good?: It's a solid drama about the 2018 Thai cave rescue
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Project Runway, fashion, Gunn and Klum
Is it good?: It's one of Amazon's better reality series, but it doesn't stray from the familiar formula
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Teen romance, beach vacations, love triangles, Abercrombie vibes
Is it good?: For a page-turning YA drama, it delivers the goods
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Misfit crews, Christopher Walken
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a funny British drama from The Office's Stephen Merchant
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Stranger Things, time travel stories that tie your head in knots
Is it good?: Sure, there's room for improvement, but the sci-fi series about teen girls does great character work
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Aug. 23