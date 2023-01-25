Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 25

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
This woman is holding a duck
The most-viewed anything — movie or TV show — on Amazon Prime Video is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, just as it's been almost every day since the military thriller premiered its third season in late December. However, the most popular appliance on Amazon is this countertop ice machine, which makes me realize that you all are throwing a bunch of cocktail parties and not inviting me. That's fine, I will just stay home BY MYSELF and watch the No. 9 show on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, Three Pines, because it has an eccentric woman with a pet duck in it.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't always mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 24
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters
Is it good?: Not particularly
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist
Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: 20-sided die, crude humor
Is it good?: It's a fun, rowdy animated comedy about a Dungeons & Dragons adventuring party
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot
Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Social satire, darkly comedic mysteries, The Office alums
Is it good?: The polarizing film sometimes hits its mark and sometimes doesn't
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Jan. 25