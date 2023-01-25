X

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 25

Tim Surette
Clare Coulter, Three Pines

 Amazon Studios

The most-viewed anything — movie or TV show — on Amazon Prime Video is Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, just as it's been almost every day since the military thriller premiered its third season in late December. However, the most popular appliance on Amazon is this countertop ice machine, which makes me realize that you all are throwing a bunch of cocktail parties and not inviting me. That's fine, I will just stay home BY MYSELF and watch the No. 9 show on Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list, Three Pines, because it has an eccentric woman with a pet duck in it. 

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't always mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.

New Releases on Prime Video:

  • The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 (2023) - The continued animated adventures of the D&D gang. (Jan. 20)
  • Hercules (2014) - Dwayne Johnson's take on the Greek legend. (Jan. 21)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

  • The King's Speech (2010) - Oscar-winning film starring Colin Firth as King George VI, who overcame a speech impediment thanks to a speech therapist. (Jan. 27)
  • Shotgun Wedding (2023) - Jennifer Lopez plays a bride whose wedding gets interrupted by pirates! (Jan. 27) [Review]

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 24

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

 Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

1. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Hunters

For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters
Is it good?: Not particularly
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. The Rig

For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist
Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Legend of Vox Machina

For fans of: 20-sided die, crude humor
Is it good?: It's a fun, rowdy animated comedy about a Dungeons & Dragons adventuring party
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Jurassic World Dominion

For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot
Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5


Alan Ritchson, Reacher

 Prime Video

6. Vengeance

For fans of: Social satire, darkly comedic mysteries, The Office alums
Is it good?: The polarizing film sometimes hits its mark and sometimes doesn't
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

7. Reacher

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

8. The Peripheral

For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

9. Three Pines

For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

10. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Wednesday, Jan. 25