Amazon Prime Day 2022: Stream Hit Movies For Up to a Whopping 75 Percent Off

Eli Roth and Brad Pitt in Inglourious Basterds Francois Duhamel

Amazon Prime Day is almost here (hint: It's on July 12 and July 13), but you can save big on hit movies -- thanks to these early Amazon Prime Video deals.

Right now, you can save up to a whopping 75 percent on hit movies, such as Sing, The Hunger Games, Legally Blonde, Inglourious Basterds, and much more via Prime Video. Now you have no excuse to find something new to watch, especially with prices starting at $1.

Check out the titles on sale, below:

Want more? Check out more early Prime Day deals from across Amazon here.

Please note: These early Prime Day movie deals are for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.