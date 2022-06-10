It's almost that time again. Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event is coming up next month and we're already looking forward to the discounts on electronics, home goods, digital products, and more.

If you're looking for information about when Prime Day might take place this year, a heads up on early deals, and regular updates as we learn more about Prime Day 2022, you're in the right place.

When Is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon hasn't shared the exact dates for Prime Day 2022 yet, but we do know that the event is planned for July. With the exception of 2020, Prime Day has always taken place mid-July and has typically started on a Monday. Because of that, we're guessing Prime Day 2022 will begin on either July 11 or July 18. Since 2017, Prime Day has been a two-day event and we're expecting the same for Prime Day 2022.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale when members can find deals on products across every category on Amazon. Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's one of the biggest shopping events of the year and a great time to find deals on everything from TVs to AirPods to kitchen appliances if you don't want to wait until fall to make a purchase.

You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of all the deals during the event. Luckily, Amazon offers a free trial.

What Kind of Deals Should We Expect for Prime Day 2022?

While we'll have to wait until the sale begins to see all the discounted items for Prime Day, there are some products we expect to see great deals for. Amazon devices like Fire TV, Echo, the eero Mesh WiFi system, and Kindle are always on sale for Prime Day, usually for their best prices of the year. Amazon has also had deals on Amazon Prime Video Channels in previous Prime Day sales, with some premium channels on sale for just 99 cents.

Prime Day is also a great time to compare prices for smart TVs, competitor devices like Roku streamers and Google Nest smart home devices, headphones, laptops, and more.

And, of course, some of Amazon's retail competitors will be having their own sales with comparable deals. We'll be sharing the top deals from Target, Best Buy, and Walmart if we find products at lower prices during Prime Day.