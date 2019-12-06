Altered Carbon is resurrecting another familiar face for its second season. Will Yun Lee, who played the original sleeve of Takeshi Kovacs, will return in a recurring role, Deadline reports.

In the Netflix drama's first season, Joel Kinnaman starred as Takeshi Kovacs, who surrendered his current sleeve in the season finale. In July 2018, it was announced that Anthony Mackie would be taking over the role of Kovacs for Season 2.

Speaking with TV Guide after the show first debuted on Netflix in February 2018, Lee expressed excitement at potentially getting to return to the series in some capacity, saying, "As a person of color in this business for 19 years, I rarely have gotten this chance to be center of the screen as the hero, as a love interest, as someone who has real emotions with another human being."

For now, Lee's role in Altered Carbon's second season remains a mystery, but it's possible that he will appear as Kovacs via flashbacks — particularly given another piece of casting news. In addition to Lee's return, Season 2 will also find Renée Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner reprising their roles as Quell and Poe, respectively. Throughout the first season, Quell only appeared in flashbacks and had been killed before the events of the series began. If the second season continues to dive into Kovacs' history with Quell, then it makes sense to bring back Lee as well. However, there is always the chance that the show will introduce a new twist and find someone else's cortical stack in Kovacs' birth sleeve, giving Lee the opportunity to play a brand-new character.

Altered Carbon's Season 2 cast also includes Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, the ambitious governor of a planet; Simone Missick as Trepp, an expert bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, an unemployed A.I. who links up with Poe; Torben Liebrecht as Col. Ivan Carrerra, a Protectorate Special Forces leader hunting down Kovacs; and James Saito as Tanaseda, a centuries-old Yakuza boss who has history with Kovacs.

Altered Carbon Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now. No premiere date for Season 2 has been announced.